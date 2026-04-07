Zelensky proposes new ceasefire

A new diplomatic effort is underway as Ukraine signals willingness to ease one aspect of the war.

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Ukraine has offered to halt attacks on energy infrastructure if Russia agrees to do the same, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address.

According to AFP, cited by Agerpres, the proposal was delivered to Moscow through US intermediaries.

“If Russia is ready to stop the strikes on our energy sector, we are ready to do the same,” Zelensky said.

Energy facilities have been a major focus of attacks throughout the war, causing widespread disruptions.

Zelensky’s proposal aims to reduce damage to critical infrastructure on both sides, potentially easing pressure on civilian populations and national economies.

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He confirmed that the offer has already reached Russian officials, though there has been no immediate response from Moscow.

Peace goals

In his address, Zelensky also outlined Ukraine’s wider diplomatic objectives, stressing the importance of stability beyond Europe.

“Our goal is absolutely clear: we need stability and peace in Europe, we need stability and peace in the Middle East and the Gulf,” he said.

Zelensky said Ukraine is continuing to pursue international security agreements to strengthen its position.

“All nations deserve security, and we will also have new security agreements,” he said, adding that more countries are showing interest in partnering with Ukraine.

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The proposal comes as reports suggest peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have stalled.

Sources: AFP, Agerpres, statements from Volodymyr Zelensky.