Zelensky shares rare insight into daughter’s life

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has offered a rare glimpse into his private life, speaking about his daughter and how his family has changed over the years. His comments highlight the personal cost of leadership during wartime.

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The remarks came during a recent interview, where he reflected on fatherhood alongside national responsibilities.

Proud father

According to LA.LV, Zelensky spoke about his eldest daughter, Oleksandra, noting how she has matured into adulthood.

He said: “My daughter is already 21 years old, she is no longer a child. Wonderful – I love her very much. Her character. And she has character.”

The president described her as independent and strong-minded, adding that her personality is something he deeply values.

Finding her path

Zelensky shared that Oleksandra is currently studying at university and is nearing the end of her education.

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He spoke about observing her interests and preferences as she builds her own future.

While he did not go into detail, his comments suggested pride in the direction she is taking.

Family distance

The Ukrainian leader also acknowledged the strain his role has placed on family life.

He said time with his wife and children is limited, with rare moments together becoming especially meaningful.

When they are able to meet, he explained, they often take photos to capture those occasions.

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Personal glimpse

Such reflections are uncommon from Zelensky, who has largely kept his family life out of the spotlight since the war began.

His comments offer a brief but personal insight into how his responsibilities as president intersect with life as a father.

Sources: LA.LV, BBC