Putin in panic as fuel crisis forces drastic move

Russia is preparing emergency measures to contain rising fuel costs as pressure from ongoing conflict and attacks on energy infrastructure intensifies. Officials are moving to stabilise domestic supply amid growing economic strain.

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The decision comes as the war in Ukraine continues to impact key sectors of Russia’s economy.

Export ban plan

According to the Daily Express, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has instructed the energy ministry to prepare a temporary ban on gasoline exports.

The proposed restrictions would run from April 1 to July 31, with the aim of keeping more fuel within Russia and easing price pressures.

Officials say the move is intended to ensure sufficient supply for the domestic market as costs continue to climb.

Strikes on infrastructure

The measures follow a series of Ukrainian strikes targeting Russian oil facilities, which have disrupted refining capacity.

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Ukraine’s General Staff reported that a refinery in Yaroslavl was hit in late March, causing a fire at a site responsible for producing key fuels used in military logistics.

Analysts say such attacks are contributing to tighter supply and adding strain to Russia’s energy system.

Economic pressure

Fuel prices in Russia have been rising since late 2025, alongside broader economic challenges including inflation and falling real incomes.

The country had previously imposed limits on gasoline exports in 2025, before easing restrictions earlier this year.

The renewed proposal signals continued instability in the energy market as the conflict drags on.

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Funding concerns

The Institute for the Study of War has suggested that the Kremlin may also be seeking financial support from major business figures.

It stated: “Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly requested that Russia’s top businessmen provide funding for the Russian government, indicating that the Kremlin may be growing desperate for economic relief.”

Reports indicate that senior executives discussed potential contributions during a recent closed-door meeting, though the Kremlin has denied any compulsory funding requests.

Mounting strain

While officials maintain that any financial support is voluntary, the developments point to increasing pressure on Russia’s economy.

The combination of military costs, infrastructure damage and rising domestic prices is forcing difficult decisions as the conflict continues.

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Sources: Daily Express, Institute for the Study of War, The Bell