Zelenskyy: Kyiv will cooperate with Hungary if leaders reject Putin

Relations between Kyiv and Budapest remain strained as political tensions grow between the two neighbouring countries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says cooperation with Hungary will depend on the stance of its leadership toward Russia.

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His remarks come amid disputes over energy, elections, and accusations of political influence, reports Ukrainska Pravda.

Criticism of Budapest

Zelenskyy said the current Hungarian government is encouraging anti-Ukrainian sentiment within Hungarian society.

Speaking to journalists, the Ukrainian leader stressed that Kyiv does not promote hostility toward Hungary or its people, according to Ukrinform and reported by European Pravda.

“Under no circumstances do we spread negativity, hatred or disrespect towards the people of Hungary or towards the national minority who are citizens of our state. Everyone knows this. Unlike what is happening in Hungary at the initiative of the current government.”

Conditions for cooperation

Despite the tensions, Zelenskyy said Ukraine remains open to cooperation with Hungary under a different political approach.

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He indicated that Kyiv would work with any Hungarian leader willing to maintain peaceful relations and respect Ukraine’s geopolitical choices.

“We will work with any leadership of Hungary, with any person in Hungary who wants to work, live in peace with Ukraine, not block our geopolitical choice and be good neighbours. We are ready to work in a friendly manner if that person is not an ally of Putin, the aggressor state.”

Disputes and accusations

Relations between the two countries have been strained by several political disputes.

On 14 March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused Ukraine of “blackmailing” Hungary for nearly three weeks by refusing to restart oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline.

Meanwhile, investigative journalists reported that a group of Russian political strategists working from the Russian embassy in Budapest had been involved in a disinformation campaign and alleged attempts to influence Hungary’s parliamentary elections.

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Election backdrop

The tensions are unfolding as Hungary approaches parliamentary elections.

Recent opinion polls suggest growing support for Orbán’s ruling Fidesz party, although the opposition party Tisza currently maintains a lead of about 14 percentage points.

The political outcome could shape future relations between Budapest and Kyiv.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, European Pravda, Ukrinform