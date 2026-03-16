Russian troops turn antennas into “trees” to avoid detection

Armies constantly search for new ways to hide equipment and positions from enemy surveillance.

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This is especially true in modern war where drones and aerial reconnaissance play a major role.

On modern battlefields, even small details can reveal the location of troops or communication systems.

As a result, both sides in the war in Ukraine continue experimenting with new ways to conceal their equipment.

Antennas turned into trees

According to the Latvian outlet LA.LV, Russian forces have begun disguising military communication antennas as trees near the front line.

The structures are reportedly created using plastic mesh and foam that are shaped to resemble a tree trunk and branches.

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After the structure is formed, it is painted in colors matching the surrounding environment so that it blends into the landscape.

Hidden in plain sight

The disguised antennas are placed close to the front where they are used to maintain communications and control unmanned aerial vehicles.

From a distance, the installations can look like ordinary trees, making them harder to detect.

Military camouflage has always played a major role in warfare, and such improvised structures may prove effective in avoiding observation.

Observers note that from afar the artificial trees can appear convincing, suggesting the technique could be a relatively successful way of hiding battlefield equipment.

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Sources: LA.LV