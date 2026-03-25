Vet fee changes could save pet owners hundreds each year

Pet owners in the UK have long faced unclear and sometimes unpredictable veterinary bills. Now, regulators are preparing changes aimed at making costs easier to understand and compare.

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The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) opened its review following complaints about rising fees, limited price visibility and increasing corporate ownership in the sector.

For some households, the pressure is already significant. Dog owner Chloe Jackson told LADbible she spent about £1,500 on her dog’s treatment in a year, despite having insurance and a care plan.

“My flatmate at the time accidentally left his easter chocolate out on the floor of his bedroom, which Goober got into and managed to devour an entire multi-pack of Creme Eggs,” she said.

She described the experience as unpredictable and stressful. “The way it works is so unregulated that it’s absolutely exhausting.”

“At no point are you told what anything’s going to really cost upfront.”

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Her account echoes wider findings from the watchdog, which indicate that written quotes before treatment are still far from standard practice. Many owners, in effect, agree to care without knowing the full price.

That uncertainty is the crux of the issue.

Plans for reform

The proposed changes focus on making pricing clearer while giving customers more room to compare options.

“Today’s reforms will make a real difference to the millions of pet owners who want the best for their pets but struggle to find the practice, treatment and price that meets their needs,” said Martin Coleman, chair of the independent Inquiry Group.

One strand of the plan involves creating easier ways to compare practices, including a potential central tool through the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.

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Alongside that, clinics would be expected to publish price lists and provide written estimates for higher-cost procedures, except in emergencies.

Prescription fees would also be capped, targeting reports of inconsistent charges for the same medication. The CMA has suggested that many customers could pay less by sourcing medicines elsewhere, though that option is not always made clear.

What happens next

Additional measures would require practices to state whether they are independently owned or part of larger chains, a factor regulators examined as part of broader market concerns.

The British Veterinary Association told the BBC that the proposals would “help pet owners make more informed choices”.

The changes are expected later this year, but questions remain over how strongly they will be enforced and whether they will translate into lower bills.

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For now, they mark a clear attempt to bring more oversight to a sector many feel has operated with too little transparency.

Sources: LADbible, BBC