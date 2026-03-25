Ukraine preparing for “another three years” of war, sources say

There is no end of fighting in sight, and the situation in the Middle East is not making things better for Ukraine.

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With the war in Ukraine now in its fifth year, everyone, especially the Ukrainian people, is wondering when the fighting will end.

Diplomatic pushes have so far been unsuccesful, and now sources tell Ukrainska Pravda, that Ukraine is preparing for the war to drag on for years.

The outlets sources say, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has tasked Andrii Motovylovets, First Deputy Head of the Servant of the People faction, with drafting a strategy for how Ukraine’s parliament should function if the war continues for several more years.

Planning ahead

Sources cited by Ukrainska Pravda say discussions are ongoing within the Servant of the People faction about how to maintain parliamentary effectiveness over a longer period.

The planning effort is aimed at ensuring legislative continuity if the war drags on, with no immediate resolution in sight.

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Officials are also focusing on strengthening coordination between key power centres, including the government and the Office of the President.

External pressure

Since the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on February 28, much of the World’s focus has been drawn to the Middle East.

This could prove problematic for Ukraine, as the US is using massiv amounts of munition in Iran, which could hurt the supply of weapons and munition for Ukraine further down the road.

In an interview with the BBC, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will face a deficit of missile due to the conflict in the Middle East, and that he has a “very bad feeling” about the impact, the conflict in Iran will have on Ukraines defensive efforts.

Adiditonally, sources suggest that if negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the US fail to advance, Washington could step back from talks and redirect its attention toward military priorities involving Iran.

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A senior figure within the ruling party told the Ukrainska Pravda: “We understand that trilateral negotiations will most likely be put on hold because none of the sides is ready to make concessions. Therefore, we need to prepare a plan for the current parliament’s functioning for another one, two or three years.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, BBC