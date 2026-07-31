Conservative politician’s speech collapses before a booing audience

The Ohio gubernatorial candidate abandoned a scheduled 30-minute appearance after roughly 14 minutes. Activists repeatedly interrupted him as disagreements inside the political right spilled into public view.

Vivek Ramaswamy left a Young Americans for Liberty conference stage in Cleveland on Wednesday after members of the conservative student audience booed and heckled him throughout his remarks.

According to The Daily Beast, the former Republican presidential contender spoke for about 14 minutes despite being scheduled for half an hour. Video cited by the outlet showed interruptions beginning soon after he appeared before the crowd.

Ramaswamy initially continued with his prepared message, telling attendees that he planned to deliver something different from a conventional campaign speech. Audience members challenged him on several points, including criticism related to Israel.

Remarks intensify the dispute

The candidate argued that America’s central division was not between Republicans and Democrats, but between “winners and whiners.”

When an attendee asked what “winning” would look like, Ramaswamy replied that the choice belonged to the public. He also pushed back against another heckler, telling the person to wait until organizers provided a speaking slot.

The strongest backlash came after Ramaswamy said members of his generation had already secured their futures, while younger Americans would bear the cost of future political and economic decisions.

One audience member called him a “political cretin” and demanded that he leave. Ramaswamy responded by defending capitalism, limited government and personal responsibility.

Resistance on the right

Young Americans for Liberty promotes limited government, free markets and individual rights. That made the confrontation notable because Ramaswamy was speaking to an audience that generally shares many of the principles he has publicly advocated.

Shared language about liberty did not prevent open disagreement. Some attendees cheered when he asked whether anyone still supported “actual liberty,” while others continued protesting.

Ramaswamy ended the appearance by saying, “Peace out, see you guys,” before walking offstage as the boos continued.

The reception showed that Ramaswamy still faces opposition from parts of the conservative and libertarian movement. He ended his 2024 presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump, who later backed his bid for Ohio governor.

The Daily Beast said that it had contacted Ramaswamy’s office as well as Young Americans for Liberty for comment.

Sources: The Daily Beast