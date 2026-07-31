Mysterious Russian military radio broadcasts unexplained messages once again

Russia’s infamous mystery radio returns with another series of coded messages.

Fresh attention has returned to one of Russia’s most mysterious radio stations after it transmitted a new series of cryptic codewords around the time a suspected Russian missile landed inside Poland.

Known unofficially as “The Buzzer,” the shortwave station UVB-76 has fascinated military analysts, amateur radio enthusiasts and conspiracy theorists for decades. Despite years of monitoring, the purpose behind its coded broadcasts has never been publicly explained.

According to The Sun, reports indicate the station recently transmitted several unusual words, including “Bribetaker,” “Sexfat” (or “Sexofat”), “Monarchist,” “Motel,” “Muzopayus,” “Stepenny” and “Levretka.”

Some of those words have recognizable meanings in Russian. “Levretka” translates to “Italian Greyhound,” while “Stepenny” is commonly associated with Eastern Orthodox church music or a Soviet-era warship.

Another transmission reportedly included the word “Kletka,” which can refer to a biological cell, a prison cell or a square within a grid. A separate message featured “Nedotepa,” a word closely related to the Russian term for someone considered clumsy.

No official explanation has been offered for any of the broadcasts, leaving the messages open to widespread speculation.

Missile strike draws attention

Interest in the station intensified after the latest transmissions coincided with reports that a missile struck roughly 55 miles inside Polish territory.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the evidence strongly pointed toward Moscow.

“Recovered fragments point to it being a Russian Kh-101 missile.”

Tusk added it was “in all probability” a Russian weapon. Similar incidents involving Russian missiles entering Polish airspace have occurred during the war in Ukraine.

Decades of unanswered questions

Very little is publicly known about UVB-76 beyond its distinctive buzzing signal and its occasional coded voice transmissions.

David Stupples, professor of electronic and radio engineering at City, University of London, believes the station is almost certainly operated by the Russian state.

Speaking to Popular Mechanics, he said:

“If it is the Russian government, it wouldn’t be for peaceful purposes.”

Russian authorities have never publicly acknowledged operating the station or explained the purpose behind its broadcasts.

Conspiracy theories continue

The station has transmitted numerous coded messages over the years.

Recorded broadcasts have included words such as “Neptune,” “Thymus,” “Foxcloak” and “Nootabu,” while another transmission before a phone call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump reportedly contained the sequence “NZhTI 89905 BLEFOPUF 4097 5573.”

Later broadcasts featured additional coded terms including “PEPPER SHAKER,” “TRANSFER,” “FRIGORIA” and “MYUONOSVOD.”

Those mysterious messages have fueled countless theories about the station’s true purpose. Some observers have speculated it could be linked to Cold War-era military communications or Russia’s strategic command systems, while more sensational claims have suggested everything from nuclear fail-safe mechanisms to UFO navigation beacons.

None of those theories has ever been substantiated, and the meaning behind UVB-76’s transmissions remains unknown.