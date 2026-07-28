Mamdani tax rollout draws objections from council members

The release of a sweeping property database has triggered questions about how potentially eligible homes were identified. Officials stress that appearing in the records does not establish liability.

New York City published a supplemental property roll on July 24 as part of preparations for a surcharge on certain high-value non-primary residences.

The Department of Finance says the document “includes, but is not limited to,” homes that could eventually be covered. Owners must still be reviewed before any final determination is made.

The roll reaches widely

In one analysis, the New York Post reported finding more than 960,000 property and owner entries in the city’s preliminary database. That figure is far larger than earlier projections cited by the outlet, which suggested that roughly 31,000 properties might ultimately be affected by the new surcharge.

The newspaper said the list extended well beyond the kind of high-value second homes most closely associated with the policy. It included lower-priced houses in parts of the Bronx and Staten Island, along with the Breezy Point Shopping Center in Queens.

Those entries have added to questions about how the initial pool was assembled and whether some properties were included simply because officials had not yet completed the screening process. The city has stressed that appearing on the roll does not mean a property will automatically be taxed.

A database of that size could also lead to a large number of objections from owners who say their homes are primary residences, fall below the relevant threshold or should qualify for an exemption. Each challenge would have to be reviewed before a final assessment could be issued.

The Department of Finance said publication of the roll was part of the legal process surrounding the new measure.

“As per State law, a property roll was released for public inspection,” a Finance Department spokesperson said. “From this list, DOF will identify properties that may be subject to the new non-primary residence property surcharge.”

Recognizable names draw attention

A separate New York Post report identified several well-known figures whose properties appeared on the preliminary roll. Among them were actress and political activist Cynthia Nixon, fashion executive Anna Wintour, singer Taylor Swift, filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and director Woody Allen.

The presence of such prominent names quickly drew wider attention to a database that might otherwise have remained a technical part of the tax process. Their inclusion also underscored how broadly the city’s initial review appears to have been conducted.

The newspaper described Nixon as a supporter of Mayor Zohran Mamdani. It also reported that Wintour had praised first lady Rama Duwaji, saying she was “full of admiration” for her.

Those political connections added another layer to the coverage, particularly because the tax has been closely associated with Mamdani’s effort to raise more revenue from wealthy property owners.

Still, a name appearing on the roll does not establish that the person will owe the surcharge. The city has said the document is preliminary and may include properties that are later removed after officials review ownership, residency and eligibility details.

Lawmakers dispute classifications

Council member Gale Brewer told the New York Post that her Upper West Side brownstone has been her primary residence for decades. She said its appearance on a list intended to identify non-primary homes suggested that the preliminary review had included properties that did not fit the tax criteria:

“I’ve been living in [my place] 365 days a year since 1994. So this whole list must be messed up.”

Her objection offered a concrete example of the problems that could emerge as officials begin separating genuine second homes from properties that were listed in error. It also raised questions about how much verification took place before the roll was made public.

Council Minority Leader David Carr faced a similar situation after his Staten Island condominium appeared in the database. In the outlet’s separate report on the list, Carr called the publication of owners’ names and addresses “a reckless and foolish move.”

Carr’s criticism focused not only on the accuracy of the classifications, but also on the decision to release personal property information before the city had completed its review. Both lawmakers’ cases reinforced concerns that the initial roll may be much broader than the final group of homes subject to the surcharge.

Revenue estimates remain uncertain

Using assumed tax rates and value brackets, a fiscal analysis from Comptroller Mark Levine’s office estimated that the surcharge could generate nearly $500 million in gross annual revenue.

That figure, however, represents a modeled estimate rather than a guaranteed return. The analysis notes that actual collections would depend on how many properties ultimately qualify, how exemptions are applied and how owners respond to the new charge.

After accounting for rented properties and possible changes in owners’ behavior, the comptroller’s office placed adjusted annual revenue at approximately $340 million to $380 million.

The gap between the gross and adjusted figures highlights the uncertainty surrounding the policy’s financial impact. Appeals, corrected classifications and shifts in ownership or residency could all influence the final amount collected.

Before any assessments are finalized, city officials must identify the properties that meet the rules, notify affected owners and review challenges from those who believe they were included by mistake. That process will determine both the true size of the tax base and the revenue the surcharge is likely to produce.

Sources: New York Post