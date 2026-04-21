US to begin $166 billion tariff refunds after court ruling

Tariffs can change quickly, but the effects last much longer.

Trade disputes often take years to settle. Companies adjust prices, supply chains shift, and consumers end up paying more. When courts step in, the consequences can be just as large as the policies themselves.

Cutting expenses or raising prices

The US government will now begin returning money collected from import tariffs that were later ruled illegal, reports Hotnews. The process starts on Monday, when authorities open a system for companies to request refunds.

These tariffs were introduced under former President Donald Trump as part of a broader trade strategy. In February, the Supreme Court ruled against the use of a 1977 law that had been used to justify them. The decision forced the government to reverse course.

Officials say more than 166 billion dollars was collected through these import taxes. That money will now be returned to companies that paid it, along with interest. The sums are large. Interest alone is estimated at around 22 million dollars per day.

Businesses across the country were affected. Many had to choose between absorbing the costs, cutting expenses, or raising prices for customers. Now, thousands of them are preparing to claim refunds.

More lawsuits

More than 3,000 companies have already taken legal action to recover their money. Some filed lawsuits even before the court reached its decision. Major firms such as FedEx and Costco are among them.

Not everyone will benefit directly. Only companies that paid the tariffs can request refunds. Consumers who faced higher prices will not receive compensation.

There are still questions about how the process will work in practice. Some companies are unsure how smooth or fast the system will be. The government has also not ruled out further legal action that could affect the payouts.

The administration said it needed time to build a system that can handle large volumes of claims. It must also separate illegal tariffs from those that remain valid.

The court ruling marked a serious setback for Trump’s trade policy. His approach relied heavily on tariffs to achieve political and economic goals. Now, a large part of that strategy has been undone.