Russia Expands Journalist Training Abroad to Promote Kremlin Narratives

In many parts of the world, young journalists are looking for training and career chances.

Media jobs are harder to find. Newsrooms are shrinking. Free courses and international programs can seem like rare opportunities. This makes some offers very attractive, even when their goals are not fully clear.

Journalism Training Programs Across the Globe

Russia is now expanding journalism training programs across Southeast Asia, Africa, China, and India, according to The Kyiv Independent. These programs are presented as lessons in media ethics and fighting false information. In reality, critics say they serve to spread pro-Kremlin views and build political influence.

In December 2025, the Russian state media outlet RT organized a three day journalism academy in Jakarta. More than 250 journalists, students, and online creators attended. They came from countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Cambodia, Thailand, and the Philippines. The event was free and fully funded.

Sessions took place at Russia’s cultural center, RT offices, and a local university. RT said the training focused on fact checking, ethics, and responsible storytelling on social media. Local reports said the program also discussed democracy and the risks of false information and artificial intelligence.

RT journalists and senior editors led the sessions. These included executives from RT Academy and presenters known for defending Kremlin positions. One panel featured members of Rusfluence, a Russia Indonesia influencer group closely linked to Russian diplomats. Members of this group previously sent gifts and messages of support to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Spreading Propaganda

Experts say this is not accidental. Many RT Academy events are hosted inside Russian cultural centers, also called Russian Houses. These centers have faced criticism for spreading political messaging. Western countries have closed many of them. Russia is now expanding them in Asia and Africa.

RT Academy claims it teaches how to verify information. Yet researchers say the lessons often attack Western media such as the BBC and Deutsche Welle. Coverage of Russian actions in Ukraine is framed as biased or fake. Some sessions have denied well documented war crimes, including the killings of civilians in Bucha.

RT has been restricted or banned in many Western countries. As a result, Russia is focusing on the Global South. RT is launching new services in India and Africa. RT Academy has already trained about 7,000 people since 2023.

Analysts say the strategy is simple. Offer free training. Build networks. Promote narratives that favor Moscow. This looks less like education and more like influence building through media.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent