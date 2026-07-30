“Trillions and trillions of dollars!” Trump attacks Supreme Court in latest Truth Social outburst

He accussed the Supreme Court of costing the US both money and prestige.

President Donald Trump lashed out at the United States Supreme Court in a fiery Truth Social post, accusing the nation’s highest judicial body of inflicting massive economic and reputational damage on the country through recent rulings that blocked signature pieces of his executive agenda.

“Does anybody have any idea how much Money and Prestige the United States Supreme Court has cost our Nation with their negative Rulings on Birthright Citizenship and TARIFFS? The answer, TRILLIONS AND TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote in the post.

Screenshot July 30, 2026. @realDonaldTrump / TruthSocial

The outburst highlights growing tension between the sitting president and the conservative-majority bench, which has delivered major judicial defeats to key policies of his current administration.

Landmark ruling on Birthright Citizenship

The primary target of Trump’s post is the Supreme Court decision in Trump v. Barbara.

The court struck down Executive Order 14160, an ambitious attempt by his administration to end automatic birthright citizenship for children born on U.S. soil to parents who are unlawfully present or holding temporary visas.

In a decision authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the justices reaffirmed constitutional precedent under the Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The majority ruled that children born within the geographical boundaries of the United States are subject to U.S. jurisdiction and hold an unequivocal right to automatic citizenship at birth, regardless of their parents’ legal status.

Striking down tariff authority

Trump’s frustration also stems from the court’s ruling in Learning Resources v. Trump, which targeted his foreign trade strategy.

The administration had asserted broad executive authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to unilaterally impose sweeping tariffs on foreign imports.

However, the Supreme Court determined that the executive branch exceeded its statutory authority. The justices ruled that the president cannot utilize emergency powers to enact wide-ranging economic tariffs without explicit congressional approval or authorization, dismantling a central pillar of Trump’s economic policy and forcing the administration to pay back billions of dollars of already collected tariffs.