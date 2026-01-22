Trump Says Putin Accepted Invitation to New Peace Council

Global diplomacy is once again shifting in unexpected ways.

As wars drag on and international institutions struggle to keep pace, new ideas for peace talks keep appearing. This week, one such proposal stirred debate at the World Economic Forum in Davos and raised fresh questions about the future of global cooperation.

The Peace Council

On Wednesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted an invitation to join a new body called the Peace Council, reports Hotnews. Trump made the statement while speaking to journalists in Davos. He said Putin had been invited and had agreed to take part.

Minutes earlier, however, Putin gave a more cautious message. Speaking during a government meeting in Moscow, he said Russia had not yet given a final answer. He explained that the Foreign Ministry had been asked to review the proposal and discuss it with Russia’s strategic partners. Only after that process, he said, would Moscow respond formally. He still thanked Trump for the initiative.

Putin also addressed the financial side of the proposal. He said Russia could pay the one billion dollars required for a permanent seat using Russian assets frozen by the United States during the Ukraine war. He added that other blocked Russian funds could later be used to rebuild areas damaged by fighting, once a peace deal with Ukraine is reached.

Invited Other Countries

The Peace Council is a U.S.-led initiative that Trump says could rival the United Nations. According to the White House, its first goal would be to help end the war in Gaza. It could later expand to deal with other conflicts. Putin said any plan must respect the rights of Palestinians and follow existing UN resolutions. He added that Russia supports efforts that aim to strengthen long-term global stability.

Trump has invited leaders from dozens of countries. These include France, Germany, Hungary, Turkey, Australia, Egypt, Canada, and Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was invited to represent the EU. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán publicly accepted the offer. Most other governments have stayed silent, with diplomats privately questioning how the council would affect the role of the UN.

Under the draft rules, Trump would lead the council and approve all decisions. Membership would last three years unless a country pays one billion dollars upfront. The full list of invited leaders is expected to be revealed in Davos.

Sources: Hotnews