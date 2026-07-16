“Won’t happen on my watch”: Fuming Trump just undermined his own border czar

It is, however, unclear whether the outburst actually reverses the decision.

Following two fatal shootings in Houston and Maine in less than a week, federal officials decided to pause most traffic stops conducted by ICE.

According to CNN, the interim policy directed agents to largely suspend these vehicle checks. Homeland Security officials had been assessing safety changes after two men who were not target suspects were killed.

Trafffc stops have been one of ICE’s primary tactics, and sources told CNN that Donald Trump had net been informed of the decision prior to it being revealed.

But it’s safe to say that Trump was not happy when he heard the news.

Fury at the top

The president quickly learned about the decision through media coverage. He became furious that critics were portraying it as a sign of weakness.

Trump took to social media on Wednesday morning to end the policy. “The Radical Left Dumocrats would like to see this done, but it won’t happen on my watch,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Screenshot 15/7-2026, @realDonaldTrump / Truth Social

Prominent allies had also lashed out at the decision, and commentators suspect the criticism might have played a role in Trump’s anger.

The suspension of traffic stops was confirmed by Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, in an interview with Fox News Channel on Tuesday.

“It’s not a policy change, it’s a temporary pause,” Mr. Homan said, adding that there would be a short-term review to ensure the safety of ICE officers.

Quick to reverse

According to a White House official, the guidelines were quickly reversed. The rapid policy shift left federal agents reeling.

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin fell back in line with a statement:

“President Trump and I are on the same page. We want our ICE officers to have all options available to keep them safe while executing our mission of deporting as many illegal alien criminals from our country as possible,” Mullin said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security still plans to address the safety concerns that prompted the policy change. The agency has promised to deploy body cameras to officers nationwide.