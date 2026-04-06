Chernobyl organism raises new questions in radiation biology

Nearly four decades after the Chernobyl disaster, scientists are still uncovering unexpected forms of life in its aftermath. Among them is a microscopic organism that continues to challenge assumptions about how biology responds to extreme radiation. What remains unclear is not its survival, but whether it is doing something far more unusual.

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Inside heavily contaminated structures at the Chernobyl site, researchers identified Cladosporium sphaerospermum, a dark-pigmented fungus reported by Science Alert.

Its development has been associated with increased growth in some radiation-focused experiments. That places it among extremophiles, organisms known for enduring harsh conditions, though its behavior appears to go a step further.

Not just survival. Something closer to adaptation.

Clues from research

Studies led by Ekaterina Dadachova and Arturo Casadevall at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine examined how the fungus responds to ionizing radiation.

Their work suggests melanin, the pigment responsible for its dark color, may alter its chemical behavior when exposed to such energy.

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Radiation typically damages cells by disrupting molecules and DNA. In this case, however, researchers observed responses linked to improved growth under certain experimental conditions, though not consistently.

Some scientists have explored the idea of “radiosynthesis” as a possible explanation, but it remains a debated concept rather than an established mechanism.

Evidence and implications

According to Digi24, that uncertainty has not stopped researchers from testing practical uses. In a 2022 experiment conducted aboard the International Space Station, scientists evaluated whether the fungus could function as a biological radiation shield.

The results showed lower radiation levels beneath the fungal layer compared to control samples. This suggests melanin may provide protective benefits, even if energy conversion remains unproven.

“Radiosynthesis itself remains to be demonstrated, including reduction of carbon compounds into higher-energy forms or inorganic carbon fixation driven by ionizing radiation,” said a team led by Stanford engineer Nils Averesch.

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Other studies have documented similar fungi reacting to radiation in different ways, but none mirror this exact pattern. The case of C. sphaerospermum continues to sit at the edge of radiation biology and astrobiology, where basic assumptions are still being tested.

Life, it seems, may be more flexible than expected.

Sources: Digi24, Science Alert