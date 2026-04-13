New comet visible over northern Europe skies

A newly discovered comet is lighting up northern Europe skies, offering a rare chance for early morning viewing.

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According to Polish media and astronomer Karol Wójcicki, a newly discovered comet has been observed over Poland, drawing attention from scientists and skywatchers across the region.

The object, named C/2025 R3 PANSTARRS, appeared in the morning sky and may soon become one of the most notable celestial events this spring.

Such discoveries are rare, and early observations suggest the comet could provide a brief but striking viewing opportunity.

Rare discovery

The comet was first identified on September 8, 2025, by the Pan-STARRS system in Hawaii, an automated program used to detect asteroids and comets.

Wójcicki said the object follows a very elongated orbit, which means it may be entering the inner solar system for the first time.

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At the time of discovery, its brightness was extremely low, making it impossible to see without specialized equipment.

Rapid brightening

He noted that “In the beginning of 2026, the comet had a brightness of about magnitude +17, but amateur photos already showed a small gas coma and tail, which was rapidly developing.”

As it moved closer, the comet brightened significantly, reaching magnitude 10 by mid-March and continuing to intensify.

“Since then, its brightness has increased rapidly and reached around magnitude 6 in early April, and the ion tail in the photos extends almost 10 degrees.”

Viewing window

The comet is currently moving through the Pegasus constellation toward the star Algenib, gradually lowering in the sky each morning.

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This creates a limited observation window, as increasing daylight will soon make viewing more difficult.

It is expected to reach perihelion on April 19 at a distance of about 74.6 million kilometers from the Sun.

Sources: Polish media, Karol Wójcicki (Z Głową w Gwiazdach)