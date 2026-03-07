The foods astronauts will eat on the first moon trip in 54 years

The Artemis 2 crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

NASA is preparing for a mission that will mark a major milestone in space exploration. Artemis 2 will send astronauts around the moon for the first time in more than five decades.

The mission will be the first crewed journey beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972. Four astronauts will travel aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft.

For 10 days, the crew will orbit the moon and return to Earth, testing systems that will support future lunar missions.

Meet the four astronauts on artemis 2

Wiseman will command the mission, while Glover will serve as pilot. Koch and Hansen will act as mission specialists.

Together, the four astronauts will become the first humans to travel around the moon in more than 50 years.

A menu designed for space

NASA has revealed the food that will fuel the crew during their journey. The Artemis 2 astronauts will have access to a menu of 189 food items.

Every item was carefully selected by space food specialists and the astronauts themselves.

The goal is to balance taste, nutrition, and practicality while living inside the Orion spacecraft.

Why space food needs special planning

Food in space must meet strict requirements. It has to stay safe and stable for the entire mission.

NASA explained: “With no resupply, refrigeration, or late-load capability, all meals must be carefully selected to remain safe, shelf-stable, and easy to prepare and consume in NASA’s Orion spacecraft,” the space agency said.

That means every item must survive the journey without spoiling.

Drinks for the journey

The astronauts will have more than 10 beverage options during the mission.

These include lemonade, apple cider, and flavored “breakfast drinks” such as vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

Coffee lovers will be pleased to know the spacecraft carries enough for about 43 cups during the trip.

A daily dose of coffee

Coffee remains a favorite among astronauts, and Artemis 2 is no exception.

The mission will carry enough coffee for roughly one cup per astronaut each day.

With long workdays and tight schedules, that caffeine boost may be very welcome.

vegetables that can survive space

Fresh food is limited because Orion does not have refrigeration.

However, NASA still included some produce that keeps well during the mission.

The menu includes foods such as butternut squash, blueberries, and even a mango salad.

Hearty meals in orbit

Astronauts will also enjoy more filling meals during the mission.

One standout item is barbecued beef brisket, which will be dehydrated before launch.

Once in space, the crew can rehydrate and heat it before eating.

Tortillas instead of bread

Bread crumbs can float in microgravity and damage equipment.

For that reason, astronauts often eat tortillas instead of regular bread.

Artemis 2 will carry 58 tortillas, along with spicy mustard, strawberry jam, and almond butter.

Carefully balanced nutrition

NASA works closely with astronauts to create the final menu.

“Food selections are developed in coordination with space food experts and the crew to balance calorie needs, hydration, and nutrient intake while accommodating individual crew preferences.”

Each item must support the astronauts’ health during the demanding mission.

Eating in microgravity

Meals in space need to be easy to prepare and eat while floating.

NASA explained that foods must also avoid creating crumbs.

“Foods must be easy to prepare and consume in microgravity, minimize crumbs, and remain safe and stable throughout the mission. The crew provided input well before the meals were packed for the test flight,” it said.

Simple kitchen tools in orion

The Orion spacecraft does not have a traditional kitchen.

Food can be ready-to-eat, rehydratable, thermostabilized, or irradiated.

Astronauts use the spacecraft’s water dispenser to rehydrate meals and a compact food warmer to heat them.

Countdown to launch

Artemis 2 is scheduled to launch on April 1.

The date follows a delay from an earlier planned launch earlier in the month.

If successful, the mission will take humanity one step closer to returning astronauts to the lunar surface.