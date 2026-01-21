Tylenol safety in pregnancy: Experts push back on Trump’s autism claim

Experts emphasize that autism’s roots are complex, involving genetic and environmental factors.

When Donald Trump suggested Tylenol could cause autism if taken during pregnancy, OB-GYN Dr. Nathaniel DeNicola saw a flurry of patient questions, briefly. “After a week, it had kind of gone away,” said DeNicola, who helped draft ACOG’s guidance on acetaminophen use.

The quick, decisive response from medical experts helped ease concerns.

Public concern fades as experts speak up

according to CNN, In Chicago, Dr. Lynn Yee also noticed the drop-off. “In September, October, November, there was quite a bit of public concern… now, I feel like I have fewer patients asking,” said Yee, chief of maternal-fetal medicine at Northwestern.

She credits professional groups for clear communication. “Maybe it’s working,” she said.

Acetaminophen remains the safest OTC option

For decades, acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, has been widely recommended during pregnancy. Ibuprofen and aspirin, by contrast, are linked to serious risks.

Used properly, acetaminophen is still considered the safest over-the-counter medication for treating fever and pain in pregnancy.

Untreated fever poses real danger to mother and baby

Doctors warn that high fever itself is a known threat during pregnancy. “Untreated fevers can have short- and long-term impacts on fetal neurodevelopment,” Yee said.

Risks include miscarriage, neural tube defects, and preterm birth, making safe fever management essential.

About 65% of pregnant women take Tylenol

Use of acetaminophen during pregnancy is common. Roughly two-thirds of pregnant people rely on it at some point for pain or fever relief.

For many, it’s the only viable treatment option, and one that’s still backed by most obstetric guidelines.

The White House draws controversy with health claims

In September 2025, the White House referenced several studies suggesting a potential link between prenatal acetaminophen use and neurological issues like autism and ADHD.

The FDA also urged physicians to minimize use for mild fevers, further stirring public concern.

A Harvard study cited by Trump finds possible long-term risks

The administration pointed to a review led by Harvard’s Dr. Andrea Baccarelli. His analysis of 46 studies found a possible association between extended acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental issues.

He recommended using the drug only when necessary and in the lowest effective dose.

New study finds no link between Tylenol and autism

A January 2026 paper in The Lancet examined 43 studies involving more than 300,000 pregnancies.

Researchers found no evidence linking acetaminophen use during pregnancy to autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability in children. The findings offered a strong counterpoint to earlier concerns.

Sibling studies play a key role in new findings

The meta-analysis emphasized sibling comparison studies, where one child was exposed to acetaminophen in the womb and another was not.

“This is the best design to help account for shared genetic and environmental factors,” said lead researcher Dr. Asma Khalil.

Outside experts praise the study’s rigor

Dr. Steven Kapp, a psychologist at the University of Portsmouth, welcomed the focus on sibling data. “The sibling control shows that the medication does not cause their child’s disability,” he said.

As a neurodivergent researcher, Kapp also urged a move away from trying to “prevent” disabilities rather than supporting disabled people.

Some limitations remain, but consensus is growing

Dr. DeNicola noted that only three sibling studies were included, but said their consistency strengthens the findings.

“It at least provides the reassurance to date that we should be using the therapeutic benefit of Tylenol without any unfounded risk,” he said.

Reassurance, not alarm, should guide public health advice

Khalil and her team stressed that their analysis prioritized studies least affected by bias. “This review provides reassurance rather than alarm,” she said. For now, global medical organizations agree: acetaminophen remains appropriate when used correctly during pregnancy