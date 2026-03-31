Android 17 leak reveals hidden feature that could charge your phone faster

A few minutes on the charger rarely feels like enough. But a newly uncovered Android feature suggests Google may be trying to make those short windows count for more.

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A few minutes on the charger rarely feels like enough. But a newly uncovered Android feature suggests Google may be trying to make those short windows count for more.

Hints found in the latest beta point to a shift in how phones behave while plugged in, focusing less on multitasking and more on getting power into the battery quickly.

A different approach

Rather than relying purely on faster charging hardware, the change appears to centre on software control.

According to BGR, reporting on findings from Android Authority, code inside Android 17 Beta 3 references a feature called Priority Charging.

The idea, based on those findings, is not to increase how much power comes in, but to reduce how much is being used at the same time.

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In practice, that could mean the system temporarily scaling back less urgent processes while charging is underway.

This reflects a broader trend across smartphones, where software increasingly manages performance, battery life and heat instead of relying only on hardware improvements.

What gets limited

Details from the teardown, as described by Android Authority and cited by BGR, suggest background tasks like app updates and syncing may be restricted during charging.

Instead of running normally in the background, some of these processes could be delayed briefly, allowing the device to direct more energy toward the battery itself.

At the same time, the code indicates essential functions such as calls and messages would continue without interruption, suggesting the feature is designed to avoid disrupting core usage.

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Built for real life

The feature appears aimed at everyday scenarios, like plugging in your phone before heading out.

Even when connected to power, devices still drain energy through ongoing activity, which can slow how quickly they recharge.

By reducing that overlap, Priority Charging could help users gain more battery in short bursts.

The code also references keeping temperatures within a “normal range,” pointing to built-in safeguards against overheating.

There is also mention of improved results when using chargers rated at 30W or higher, indicating the feature may work best alongside modern fast-charging setups.

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Sources: BGR, Android Authority