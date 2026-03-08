Digitel adjusts mobile prices in March: new dollar rate changes the bill for many customers

Digitel is adjusting its prices this March following changes in the dollar exchange rate.

Telecom operator Digitel has announced its updated prices for mobile plans and browsing packages for March 2026. The adjustment is part of the company’s monthly update that reflects changes in Venezuela’s official exchange rate.

The new rates apply to billing in March and are calculated using the exchange rate set by the country’s central bank.

According to Digitel, the March billing was determined on March 1 based on the official dollar rate published by the Central Bank of Venezuela. On that date, the rate stood at 419.98 bolivars per dollar.

The operator uses this reference to convert the price of its mobile services from dollars to bolivars, meaning prices can change from month to month depending on currency movements. (finanzasdigital.com)

Monthly adjustment

This pricing method has become common practice among several telecom companies in Venezuela. The goal is to keep prices aligned with the country’s economic conditions and exchange rate developments.

Digitel states that the structure of its plans will remain unchanged in March, but prices will be updated according to the new exchange rate.

As a result, customers will continue to receive the same packages and services they are used to, while the amounts in bolivars are adjusted.

Plans remain the same

The Smart Plus plans continue with the same content. The package with 6 GB of data includes 100 minutes of calls and 100 SMS messages.

The larger version with 12 GB of data offers 200 minutes and 200 messages.

For users with higher needs, there is also a plan with 30 GB of data, which includes 500 minutes, 500 SMS messages and a larger data allowance for mobile usage.