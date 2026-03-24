Samsung phones reveal hidden webcam feature few users knew about

A little-known feature has surfaced in Samsung’s latest smartphones, offering a new way to use their cameras.

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A little-known feature has surfaced in Samsung’s latest smartphones, offering a new way to use their cameras.

It could quietly change how users handle video calls without needing extra hardware.

A surprise discovery

A previously unpublicised function in the Samsung Galaxy S26 allows the device to act as a webcam, according to Android Authority.

The feature lets users stream video directly from their phone’s camera to a computer during calls, without relying on a laptop’s built-in lens.

This discovery highlights how smartphone capabilities are increasingly replacing traditional PC hardware.

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Better video quality

Modern smartphone cameras often outperform standard laptop webcams in key areas.

Journalists noted that devices like the Galaxy S26 provide improved colour accuracy and a wider dynamic range, resulting in clearer and more balanced video.

That means users could see a noticeable upgrade in call quality simply by switching to their phone camera.

How it works

Activating the feature is relatively simple. Users only need to connect their smartphone to a computer to enable the camera feed.

Once connected, the phone functions as an external webcam, transmitting live video during meetings or calls.

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The setup removes the need for third-party accessories or separate webcam devices.

Not everywhere yet

Despite the attention, the feature is not currently available across all Samsung devices.

Android Authority reported that phones running One UI 8.5 do not universally support it, with the Galaxy S25 notably missing the function for now.

However, the report suggests wider availability is expected as the feature relies on underlying Android capabilities.

Built by Google

The webcam function was initially developed by Google engineers before being adapted by Samsung.

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This reflects ongoing collaboration between Android developers and device manufacturers to expand what smartphones can do.

As software updates roll out, more users may gain access to the feature in the near future.

Sources: Android Authority