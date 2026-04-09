Samsung to discontinue Messages app in 2026

Samsung is moving closer to Google’s messaging ecosystem, as it prepares to phase out its own Messages app next year.

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Samsung is moving closer to Google’s messaging ecosystem, as it prepares to phase out its own Messages app next year.

The decision reflects a broader effort to standardise communication tools across Android, where different apps and systems have long created fragmentation.

According to BGR, Samsung will discontinue its Messages app in July 2026 and direct users toward Google Messages instead.

A broader shift

The change highlights Google’s growing role in shaping core Android features, including messaging standards such as RCS.

Samsung has already begun aligning with this approach, shipping newer devices with Google Messages as the default app.

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The company said the move will help create a more unified experience across devices, rather than maintaining separate platforms.

Why it matters

Unlike traditional SMS, RCS allows features such as high-quality media sharing, typing indicators and improved group chats.

These capabilities have become central to modern messaging, especially as Android competes with Apple’s iMessage ecosystem.

Security is also part of the shift, with Google Messages offering spam protection and AI-based detection tools.

Gradual transition

Samsung’s app will remain available for now, but users are expected to receive prompts encouraging them to switch.

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Those who install Google Messages will be guided through setting it as the default messaging app.

Devices running Android 11 or earlier are expected to continue supporting Samsung Messages after the shutdown.

End of support

Once the service is discontinued, standard messaging through Samsung’s app will no longer function.

Limited exceptions will remain for emergency contacts, but the app will otherwise be retired.

As BGR reports, the transition signals a wider move toward consolidation within Android, with Google’s platform taking a more central role.

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Sources: BGR, Samsung