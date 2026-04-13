Ukraine downs dozens of drones in overnight attack

According to Mezha, citing Ukraine’s Air Force, air defenses were activated overnight as a large number of drones targeted multiple regions.

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According to Mezha, citing Ukraine’s Air Force, air defenses were activated overnight as a large number of drones targeted multiple regions.

Air raid alerts continued into the morning as the situation remained unstable.

Officials say the scale of the attack highlights ongoing risks to infrastructure and civilian areas, similar to previous waves of mass drone launches in recent months.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that 87 of 98 drones launched by Russian forces on April 13 were destroyed or suppressed, meaning some were shot down while others were neutralized using electronic warfare systems.

Coordinated response

The drones included Shahed, Gerbera and Italmas models, with around 65 identified as Shahed-type.

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Most were launched from multiple directions, including Russia’s Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk and Millerovo regions, as well as from occupied Crimea.

Air defense systems, missile troops, electronic warfare units, which can disrupt drone navigation, and mobile fire groups were deployed to counter the attack across several directions.

Damage reported

Operational data as of 08:00 showed interceptions mainly in northern and eastern Ukraine, the Air Force said.

However, officials confirmed that nine locations were hit during the overnight attack.

Debris from downed drones was also recorded at one site, contributing to the reported damage.

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Ongoing threat

In the Kropyvnytskyi district, a fire broke out at a facility following the attack, according to Mezha.

Emergency services are working to determine the cause and assess the extent of the damage.

Authorities warned that the threat of further air strikes remains despite the high interception rate.

Sources: Mezha, Ukrainian Air Force (Telegram)