What’s slowing your phone? These apps may be to blame

Smartphones are built to handle demanding tasks, but performance issues often stem from the apps people rely on most.

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Smartphones are built to handle demanding tasks, but performance issues often stem from the apps people rely on most.

As devices juggle more background activity, slowdowns can become increasingly noticeable.

According to a guide by BGR, several widely used apps can place heavy demands on processing power, storage and battery life, particularly on devices with limited memory.

Hidden resource drain

Apps depend on RAM and CPU power to run efficiently, and devices with lower memory are more likely to struggle under pressure.

The issue becomes more apparent when multiple demanding apps run at once.

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BGR reports that battery usage tools can help identify problematic apps, as higher battery consumption often signals heavier system use.

Managing background activity or clearing cache can help, though not all apps function properly with restrictions.

Some services, especially those tied to location or real-time updates, need continuous access to system resources, making them harder to limit without affecting performance.

Social media load

Video-driven platforms are among the most demanding. Apps like TikTok preload and cache content to keep scrolling smooth, which increases strain on storage and processing.

BGR notes that high-definition video playback further adds to the load. Lighter alternatives such as TikTok Lite may ease performance issues on older devices.

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Instagram and similar platforms also contribute. Constant notifications, background refreshes and preloaded media can keep devices active even when not in use.

Background processes

Cloud-based apps can quietly consume resources over time. Google Photos, for example, continuously syncs and processes images in the background.

As outlined by BGR, this ongoing activity can slow devices, particularly when large files are uploaded or indexed.

Navigation apps like Google Maps also require continuous data and location tracking, adding further strain when used alongside other services.

Storage pressure

Streaming apps introduce additional challenges. Spotify stores cached data and offline downloads to prevent interruptions, but this can quickly fill up storage.

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BGR explains that when storage becomes limited, overall system performance may decline. Managing downloads and freeing up space can help restore responsiveness.

As app capabilities expand, so do their demands. Maintaining performance increasingly depends on balancing convenience with the limits of a device’s hardware.

Sources: BGR