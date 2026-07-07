Internet users are scratching their heads over RFK Jr.’s latest post

RFK Jr.’s tribute to his mother takes an unexpected turn online.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. set out to promote his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign with a nostalgic tribute to his late mother. Instead, social media quickly became consumed by a single line in his caption that many users simply couldn’t make sense of.

The Health and Human Services Secretary shared a black-and-white photograph of Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, playing tennis during a charity tournament in New York in 1975.

A caption that sparked confusion

Alongside the image, Kennedy wrote:

“My mom at Forest Hills 1975. Still light on her feet after 46 years and 100 months pregnant. #GetOutside #LiveRealLife”

Although Kennedy offered no further explanation, many interpreted the reference to “100 months pregnant” as an attempt to add together the time Ethel Kennedy spent carrying her 11 children over the course of her life.

That interpretation, however, quickly ran into problems.

Based on the timing of the photograph, Ethel Kennedy would have been 47 years old rather than 46 during the 1975 tournament. Calculations of her pregnancies also raised eyebrows, as 11 full-term pregnancies would total roughly 99 months rather than 100.

Display content from x.com Click to display external content from x,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Social media tries to decode the message

Within minutes, users began debating whether Kennedy had made a mathematical error, misstated his mother’s age or simply worded the post in a confusing way.

Others wondered if he had intended to write “100 days” instead of “100 months.” That theory also failed to convince many observers, given that a typical pregnancy lasts around 280 days, or about 40 weeks.

Rather than focusing on Kennedy’s message encouraging Americans to spend more time outdoors and embrace healthier lifestyles, much of the online conversation revolved around deciphering exactly what the unusual caption was supposed to mean.

The post rapidly spread across social media platforms, with countless users joking about the apparent timeline while others attempted to reconstruct the numbers behind Kennedy’s calculation. By the end of the day, the caption itself had largely overshadowed the photograph it was meant to accompany.