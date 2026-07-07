Trump sparks outrage after sharing post about kindergarten children

Trump’s latest social media post leaves critics stunned.

A social media post from President Donald Trump has ignited a fresh political controversy after he shared footage from a kindergarten graduation ceremony that featured children wearing religious head coverings.

The clip, filmed at a public school in St. Paul, Minnesota, showed young students celebrating their graduation while wearing caps and gowns. Several girls were also wearing white hijabs.

Trump reposted the video on Truth Social alongside a screenshot from the account “End Wokeness,” which stated:

“Public school in St. Paul Minnesota. Every girl is in a hijab… in kindergarten.”

The post quickly spread across social media and prompted criticism from political figures and journalists.

Walz condemns Trump’s post

Among the first to respond was Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who accused the president of targeting young children.

Sharing a screenshot of Trump’s post on X, Walz wrote:

“The President of the United States is attacking a group of kindergarteners because of the clothes they wore to school.”

Others echoed that criticism, arguing that Trump’s decision to amplify the post placed the focus on children participating in a school celebration rather than on a broader political debate.

“There is something deeply unsettling about the president of the United States—the most powerful person in the world—going after kindergarten schoolchildren in Minnesota because they wore hijabs, as Trump has done this morning on his website.”

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Religious clothing protected in public schools

Critics argued that Trump’s post unfairly singled out Muslim children, while supporters of the original post questioned the image shown in the graduation video.

Journalist Aaron Rupar was among those criticizing the president’s decision, writing:

“Trump is now using his platform to attack kindergarteners because they are Muslim.”

Latest flashpoint in immigration debate

The controversy comes as Minnesota continues to play a prominent role in the Trump administration’s immigration agenda.

The state has frequently been referenced during discussions surrounding border security and immigration enforcement, making it a recurring focal point in the administration’s political messaging.

Trump himself did not add any personal commentary beyond sharing the video and accompanying screenshot, but the repost alone proved enough to trigger a heated online debate over religion, public education and the role of the presidency in amplifying such content.