Trump revealed his reading habits, and the internet has no mercy

Karoline Leavitt has previously called Trump “the most well-read person in the room.”

Public figures love to share their favorite books to show off their intellectual side. It is a classic political tradition that usually helps build a relatable, well-rounded image for the cameras.

But when a leader gets a direct question about their reading habits, the answer can sometimes trigger a wave of online disbelief.

A surprising admission

US President Donald Trump found himself in the internet spotlight after appearing on a new podcast hosted by Second Lady Usha Vance.

The show, called Storytime with the Second Lady, features casual chats alongside literary readings.

During the episode, Vance asked the president a standard icebreaker about whether he had “any time to read for fun these days.” The candid response from the 80-year-old leader quickly raised eyebrows across social media.

“So I end up reading mostly newspapers. I usually read stories about myself,” Trump replied.

After making the confession, he proceeded to read an illustrated children’s book titled Presidents Play from the White House Historical Association, offering his own commentary on past leaders.

The internet reacts

Critics on X, formerly known as Twitter, wasted no time poking fun at the remarks.

The group Republicans Against Trump described the president’s confession as “beyond parody,” while other commentators quickly joined the online pile-on.

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The viral moment stood in sharp contrast to past praise from his administration. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt once described the president as always being “the most well-read person in the room.”

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A family affair

Some observers suggested the interview itself was a calculated risk. One online account noted that anyone asking Trump what he reads on camera might secretly dislike him, even if they belong to the same political circle.

The podcast episode follows a previous appearance by Vice President JD Vance just over a week earlier. During his own session, the vice president read Winnie-the-Pooh and shared a slightly awkward knee tap with his wife that also went viral.

You can see the entire episode of Donald Trump on Storytime with the Second Lady on YouTube (opens new tab).