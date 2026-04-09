F1 moves to fine tune its 2026 rules before Miami

Formula 1’s new era has opened with more questions than certainty, and the sport is now looking for quick answers before the next race weekend.

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According to ESPN’s Nate Saunders, Formula 1 began formal talks on Thursday over limited changes to its 2026 package, the first step in a three meeting process that could lead to tweaks before the Miami Grand Prix on May 3. Saunders reported that the biggest friction point is the new power unit balance, with combustion and electrical power now split evenly, a setup that has changed not only how the cars race but also how drivers have to manage each lap. ESPN also said the canceled Bahrain and Saudi Arabia rounds created an unusual gap in the calendar, giving the FIA and Formula One time to examine what can be adjusted without ripping up the rules altogether.

According to ESPN’s Nate Saunders, criticism of the new cars has been sharp, but it has not been universal. Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso have all questioned the direction of the regulations, while Lewis Hamilton has offered a much more positive view. That divide sits against the FIA’s original pitch for the 2026 overhaul, which the governing body described in its own 2025 overview as a push to make Formula 1 more competitive, safer and more sustainable.

Why the early races forced a rethink

According to The Guardian’s Giles Richards, FIA single seater director Nikolas Tombazis does not see the current backlash as proof that the whole concept is broken. His argument is that Formula 1 needs to correct specific weak spots, especially around drivability and safety, rather than start over after only three races. That lines up with Saunders’ report for ESPN, which said the talks are expected to center on targeted changes to energy recovery, deployment and qualifying behavior, not on abandoning the 2026 rules package.

The broader frustration is easy to understand. According to ESPN’s Nate Saunders, the new cars have produced a more back and forth style of overtaking, but they have also introduced driving patterns that many in the paddock feel look unnatural, especially the repeated lifting and coasting needed to recover battery energy. That tension is now shaping the entire debate, because Formula 1 may like some of the racing outcomes, but many drivers clearly do not like the way those outcomes are being created.

Safety concerns pushed the issue forward

According to Formula1.com’s race report, Oliver Bearman’s crash at Suzuka gave the discussion fresh urgency. The site reported that the Haas driver was caught out when Franco Colapinto slowed dramatically near Spoon, forcing Bearman into evasive action before he hit the wall. Formula1.com added that Haas later confirmed a 50G impact and said Bearman suffered no fractures, a reminder of how quickly this technical debate became a safety issue.

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According to RACER’s Chris Medland, Carlos Sainz said drivers had already warned the FIA and Formula One that these closing speed gaps were likely under the new regulations. Medland also reported that Fernando Alonso raised similar concerns about qualifying, where one car can be preparing its battery while another is on a full push lap, creating huge speed differences in places where there may be little room to react. Richards reported in The Guardian that Tombazis acknowledged those risks had already been identified, even if the FIA did not want to rush into a change before analyzing the data properly.

Super clipping has become a central part of the debate

According to Autosport’s Ronald Vording, one of the biggest technical trouble spots is super clipping, the phase in which a car is still at full throttle but part of its energy is being redirected into recovery instead of pure straight line performance. Vording explained that this can happen toward the ends of straights and through fast corners, which helps explain why drivers have complained about strange speed losses and awkward energy saving patterns even when they appear to be flat out. In practical terms, it is one reason the cars can look fast and compromised at the same time.

According to The Guardian’s Giles Richards, the FIA is focused more on software and energy management settings than on changing engine hardware. ESPN reported the same basic direction, saying the likely short term fixes are aimed at improving qualifying, reducing lift and coast and addressing the speed mismatches created by different harvesting and deployment strategies. That is why the next set of talks matters so much, because Formula 1 is not really arguing about whether the new era should exist, it is arguing about how much of the current behavior can be made less extreme.

Miami has become the first real pressure point

According to ESPN’s Nate Saunders, the Thursday meeting is only the start. A second round of talks is due later this month, followed by a more senior meeting on April 20 involving team principals, manufacturers and Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali. Both ESPN and The Guardian reported that the hope is to settle on practical adjustments in time for Miami, even if the larger argument about how far the sport should go in 2027 is still waiting in the background.

For now, the mood around the paddock is not that the rules are about to be thrown out. It is that Formula 1 has reached the point where it has to show it can respond quickly, calmly and credibly when its biggest reset in years produces problems this early. Miami will not answer every question about the 2026 formula, but it now looks like the first weekend that could tell the sport whether these fixes are enough to steady the season.

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Sources: ESPN, The Guardian, RACER, Autosport, FIA, Formula1.com