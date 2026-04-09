Silence tribute to Mircea Lucescu during Champions League and Europa League clashes

UEFA ordered tributes across this week’s European matches after the death of Mircea Lucescu, one of Romania’s most influential football coaches, as clubs and football leaders across the continent honored his legacy.

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A quiet tribute before Europe’s biggest matches

European matches began with a moment of silence on Wednesday in memory of Mircea Lucescu, according to Digi24.ro, which reported that UEFA asked for tributes to be held during this week’s remaining continental fixtures.

The first of them came in Braga, before Sporting Braga’s Europa League quarterfinal against Real Betis. Lucescu’s image appeared on the stadium screen, the players gathered at the center of the pitch, and the stadium fell silent before kickoff. Later in the evening, the same scene played out before Barcelona’s match against Atletico Madrid and PSG’s game against Liverpool in the Champions League.

At the Barcelona match, players also wore black armbands. In several stadiums, the silence gave way to applause, a small but powerful sign of how widely Lucescu was respected across the game.

UEFA asked clubs to mark his passing

According to Digi24.ro, UEFA decided on April 8 that all remaining Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches scheduled for the week would include a minute of silence for Lucescu, who died on Tuesday, April 7, at the age of 80.

The decision meant the tribute would not be limited to one country or one competition. It reached some of the biggest nights on the European calendar and placed Lucescu among the rare coaches whose death was acknowledged simultaneously across multiple major fixtures. Digi24.ro, citing iamsport.ro and digisport.ro, said the move reflected the standing he had built over decades in football.

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That reaction makes sense when set against the shape of his career. Lucescu coached in several countries and remained a recognizable figure well beyond Romania, especially through his work in Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia.

Former clubs joined in

The tributes were not confined to UEFA matches. According to News.ro, as quoted by Digi24.ro, Galatasaray also honored Lucescu before its league match against Goztepe.

Players came out wearing shirts bearing his image, and before kickoff they carried a banner that read, “We will not forget you, Mircea Lucescu.” It was a fitting gesture from a club where he enjoyed one of the most memorable spells of his career. Lucescu coached Galatasaray from 2000 to 2002, winning the Turkish league title in 2002 and the UEFA Super Cup in 2000.

Zenit Saint Petersburg, another of his former clubs, also paid tribute. Digi24.ro reported that a minute of silence was held before Zenit’s Russian Cup match against Spartak Moscow, another reminder that his career left traces in many parts of European football.

Messages from FIFA and UEFA

Football’s senior officials also marked the moment publicly. According to Digi24.ro, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, “It is a very sad day for football, as we say goodbye to a legend of our sport.”

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Infantino also described Lucescu as “a special man” and said he had the privilege of spending time with him on several occasions in recent years. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin offered a similarly warm tribute, saying that “European and world football have lost an exceptional figure.”

Ceferin said Lucescu’s influence and legacy would endure, and praised his football intelligence, dignity, leadership, and commitment to the values of the game. Taken together, the statements matched the tone seen in the stadium tributes, respectful, personal, and unusually broad in scope.

A farewell felt far beyond Romania

What stood out on Wednesday night was not just that Mircea Lucescu was remembered, but where he was remembered. His death was marked in Spain, France, Portugal, Turkey, and Russia, and by both clubs and governing bodies. That is not something football does for everyone.

For many supporters, Lucescu was a familiar figure from different eras and different leagues. For others, especially younger fans, these tributes were a reminder of how large his reputation remained inside the sport. The response across Europe suggested that he was seen not simply as an accomplished Romanian coach, but as one of the game’s enduring names.

Sources: Digi24.ro