Could Max Verstappen walk away from formula 1?

If the enjoyment disappears, he sees no reason for Verstappen to stay.

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Max Verstappen’s long-term place in Formula 1 is no longer a certainty.

The reigning champion has raised repeated concerns about the sport’s direction.

What once sounded like frustration now feels more serious.

According to one expert, the possibility of him stepping away is real.

Expert warning: this is not just talk

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Sky Sports commentator David Croft believes Verstappen means what he says.

He dismisses the idea that these comments are simply for attention.

Croft argues the warning signs should be taken seriously.

If the enjoyment disappears, he sees no reason for Verstappen to stay.

A champion at a crossroads

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The timing makes the situation even more striking.

Verstappen is still at the peak of his career with multiple titles behind him.

Yet questions are growing about his satisfaction with the sport.

This tension puts Formula 1 in an unusual position.

Contract ties, but possible escape routes

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Verstappen is officially contracted to Red Bull until 2028.

On paper, that suggests long-term stability.

However, reports indicate there may be clauses allowing an earlier exit.

That possibility keeps speculation alive.

More than just car performance

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This issue goes beyond Red Bull’s competitiveness.

Croft believes Verstappen’s frustration runs deeper.

It’s about how Formula 1 feels to drive today.

Less raw, less natural, and ultimately less enjoyable.

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Verstappen’s own words raise eyebrows

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At the Chinese Grand Prix, Verstappen addressed the situation directly.

He said he doesn’t want to leave Formula 1.

But he made it clear he wants more enjoyment behind the wheel.

That balance appears increasingly difficult to achieve.

Interests beyond Formula 1

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Verstappen’s focus is no longer limited to F1.

He has shown growing interest in sim racing and GT racing.

Other motorsport projects are taking up more of his time.

This shift adds weight to the idea of a future exit.

Retirement no longer a distant idea

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When a driver of his level discusses other goals openly, it matters.

Retirement stops being a remote concept.

Instead, it becomes a realistic scenario.

Especially if the sport continues in a direction he dislikes.

A history of criticism

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This isn’t a sudden change in tone.

Verstappen has voiced concerns about Formula 1 multiple times.

He has criticized both the cars and the overall experience.

The pattern suggests deeper dissatisfaction rather than momentary frustration.

The character of modern F1 under fire

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One key issue is the nature of today’s cars.

Verstappen has been critical of their sound and feel.

For him, the emotional connection seems to be fading.

That loss could be decisive for his future.

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Croft’s blunt assessment

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Croft points out that Verstappen rarely speaks without purpose.

His comments are usually measured and intentional.

That makes the current warnings more significant.

If the passion is gone, staying may not make sense.

A potential shock for Formula 1

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Losing Verstappen would have massive consequences.

He is one of the sport’s biggest stars and central figures.

Teams, sponsors, and broadcasters all benefit from his presence.

His departure would ripple across the entire sport.

Uncertainty ahead, but no final decision yet

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For now, Verstappen remains in Formula 1.

There has been no official indication of an exit.

But the warning signs are becoming harder to ignore.

If the sport doesn’t evolve in a way he enjoys, the future could change quickly.