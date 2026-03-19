EU targets AI ‘nude generators’ in major crackdown after global outrage

European lawmakers are pushing forward new restrictions on artificial intelligence tools amid growing concerns over misuse.

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European lawmakers are pushing forward new restrictions on artificial intelligence tools amid growing concerns over misuse.

The move follows mounting outrage over explicit images created without consent.

The proposal targets a controversial corner of AI development that has sparked alarm across multiple countries.

Lawmakers act

According to AFP, members of the European Parliament’s civil liberties committee approved plans to prohibit AI systems that generate sexualised deepfakes.

The measure specifically targets so-called “nudification” apps, which can create fake explicit images of individuals without their permission.

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A final vote by the full European Parliament is scheduled for March 26.

Growing concern

The push comes after global criticism surrounding non-consensual images linked to Elon Musk’s chatbot Grok.

Lawmakers argue that such tools have already caused harm, particularly to women and minors.

“This is a huge win, especially for women and children in Europe,” said Kim van Sparrentak of the Greens group, warning of the emotional impact on victims.

Calls for safeguards

Irish lawmaker Michael McNamara, who is leading work on the legislation, said the goal is to eliminate harmful applications driven by profit.

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He described the targeted tools as “nudification apps without consent, which have caused much pain for the profit of some.”

The proposal builds on broader efforts to tighten the European Union’s rules governing artificial intelligence.

Platform response

Tech companies have also faced pressure to respond. In January, X said it had “zero tolerance” for sexualised deepfakes involving women and children.

The platform, where Grok is available, announced new measures aimed at preventing such content.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has launched an investigation into the chatbot under the bloc’s digital regulations.

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Sources: AFP, The News International