$45 Billion Chip Factory? Musk’s ‘Terafab’ Plan Raises Stakes

Elon Musk has outlined plans for a massive semiconductor factory that could become one of the largest and most expensive buildings ever constructed.

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Elon Musk has outlined plans for a massive semiconductor factory that could become one of the largest and most expensive buildings ever constructed.

The proposed facility, known as “Terafab,” is part of a broader push to secure chip supply for his companies.

A bold proposal

Musk said the project would be a joint effort involving Tesla, SpaceX and xAI, according to Futurism.

If built, the factory would exceed the scale of Tesla’s existing Gigafactory Texas and could rank among the largest chip plants globally.

Initial estimates place the cost between $20 billion and $25 billion.

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Costs could rise

However, outside estimates suggest the final price tag could be significantly higher.

According to Futurism, citing Morgan Stanley, a project of this scale could reach between $35 billion and $45 billion.

That would put it well above current capital expenditure plans and among the most expensive industrial projects in the world.

Strategic pressure

Musk framed the project as a necessity rather than an option, pointing to growing demand for advanced chips.

“We either build the Terafab or we don’t have the chips, and we need the chips, so we build the Terafab,” he said.

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The comments reflect increasing competition for semiconductor supply, particularly for artificial intelligence and advanced computing.

Uncertain path

Despite the ambition, questions remain about how the project would be financed and executed.

Musk has limited experience in semiconductor manufacturing, a highly specialized and capital-intensive industry.

Large-scale projects of this kind also face risks of delays and cost overruns, particularly given the complexity of chip production.

A high-stakes bet

If completed, Terafab could reshape Musk’s companies by giving them greater control over critical components.

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However, analysts note that the gap between early estimates and potential real costs highlights the scale of the challenge ahead.

For now, the project remains a proposal, with its timeline and feasibility still uncertain.

Sources: Futurism, Morgan Stanley