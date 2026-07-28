Putin’s propaganda TV admits: “The balance is not in our favor”

Russian state television is famous for its aggressive confidence.

Wartime television broadcasts usually project an image of endless strength.

But when reality finally bites on the battlefield, even the loudest voices begin to crack. One high-profile host just let the mask slip completely.

A sudden shift

Russian state television is famous for its aggressive confidence. Viewers have long watched top presenters deliver threats of global destruction. Now, the tone has drastically changed.

Vladimir Solovyov recently delivered a shocking broadcast. During his Sunday show, the Kremlin mouthpiece issued stark warnings and told his audience the nation can no longer protect its borders.

According to the Daily Express, the host tried to calm viewers by claiming there is no panic. But he quickly admitted things are highly difficult.

Admitting the errors

The presenter discussed moving hundreds of thousands of people, suggesting residents relocate from border regions deep into the Russian Far East.

Solovyov then made a massive confession. As reported by the Daily Beast, he called the destruction of old military equipment a “giant mistake.”

“We’ve encountered a new kind of war,” Solovyov said. “Everyone understands this. For us, this war is quite difficult, because there was a certain moment in 2022 when it suddenly became clear that a military doctrine to which all armies in the world used to adhere no longer works.”

Pleading for survival

The television star begged private companies to step up. He insisted that the military desperately needs civilian industries to start manufacturing weapons immediately.

“We certainly can’t deal with this without the civilian sector. We certainly can’t deal with this without major companies,” he stated.

Other voices on the broadcast echoed this grim outlook. Russian politician Alexei Kondratiev joined the program to deliver his own bleak assessment of the situation.

“The balance is not in our favor,” Kondratiev confessed. He then warned citizens against staging a revolution, fearing a violent government overthrow.

Changing the target

“Any revolution in our country always ended with the death of a nation and lots of blood. We shouldn’t succumb to this,” Kondratiev pleaded.

Solovyov even complained about strict military recruitment rules. He asked why women are being rejected from the army reserves.

“Can’t we revise the laws in accordance with the realities of military times?” the host asked.

Eventually, the presenter found a familiar target for his anger. He promised to destroy the International Criminal Court for targeting Vladimir Putin.

“After it burns to the ground, it can be swept into the trash bin of history,” he stated.

Sources: Daily Express, Daily Beast