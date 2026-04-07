AI is cutting 16,000 jobs a month—and young workers are hit hardest

AI is cutting a net 16,000 US jobs per month, according to Goldman Sachs, with entry-level and Gen Z workers bearing the brunt as automation outpaces job creation.

Others are reading now

Artificial intelligence is beginning to leave a measurable mark on the US labor market, with job losses now outpacing gains tied to the technology.

New data suggests the impact is already concentrated among younger workers entering the workforce.

According to Fortune, citing Goldman Sachs research, AI has resulted in a net loss of about 16,000 jobs per month over the past year. While automation eliminated roughly 25,000 roles monthly, only about 9,000 jobs were added through productivity gains.

The findings attempt to separate two key forces: “substitution,” where AI replaces workers, and “augmentation,” where it boosts productivity and can support hiring.

Where jobs are disappearing

Roles most exposed to automation tend to involve routine, repeatable tasks.

Also read

Jobs such as data entry, customer service, billing and administrative support are among those most at risk, as AI systems can increasingly handle these functions with minimal human input.

Goldman Sachs used a model combining AI exposure and task complexity to identify which occupations are most vulnerable.

Gen Z under pressure

The impact is falling disproportionately on younger workers.

Entry-level employees, particularly those under 30, are overrepresented in roles most exposed to AI substitution. As a result, unemployment and wage gaps between younger and more experienced workers have widened.

Goldman’s analysis suggests that higher exposure to automation is linked to a growing pay gap, as younger workers face fewer opportunities and slower wage growth.

Also read

A shifting job market

Despite the losses, economists caution that the full picture is more complex.

AI is also driving investment in infrastructure such as data centers and energy systems, which could create new jobs over time. Increased productivity may also expand markets and generate demand in other sectors.

However, these gains may take longer to materialize and may require different skills than those currently held by displaced workers.

Skills gap emerging

Younger workers may also be best positioned to adapt.

Gen Z is the most familiar with AI tools and is already integrating them into work and side projects. But that advantage has yet to offset the immediate impact of job losses in entry-level roles.

Also read

For now, the shift reflects a broader transition: AI is simultaneously eliminating, transforming and creating jobs—but not at the same pace.

Sources: Fortune, Goldman Sachs