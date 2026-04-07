AI saves time but increases workload, new research shows

Artificial intelligence has quickly become part of everyday work.

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Many people now use tools that can write texts, answer emails, and help solve problems in seconds. It feels like a big step forward. But the effects are not as simple as they first seem.

AI does not mean less work

Researchers say AI is changing how people work. Emilie Vestergaard, a PhD student in economics at the University of Copenhagen, studied how more than 25,000 Danes use tools like ChatGPT and Copilot, writes Videnskab. The participants came from many different jobs. Teachers. Lawyers. Office workers.

Most people say AI helps them save time. Tasks that once took hours can now be done much faster. But there is a catch. People are not working less. They are using that saved time to take on more tasks.

The study shows that AI reduces working time by about 3 percent on average. Very few people use that extra time to rest or take breaks. More than 80 percent use it to handle new tasks. This includes learning how to use the tools better.

Researchers in the United States see the same pattern. Workers are doing more. They are moving faster. Work is starting to spread into breaks and free time. Some people even continue working during lunch or after hours.

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Heavier workload

Many workers say they feel more productive during the day. At the same time, they feel more tired when the day ends. The workload feels heavier, even if tasks are completed faster.

Not all studies show negative effects. One study of customer service workers found that AI helped them handle 15 percent more tasks without reducing job satisfaction.

Experts say it is still too early to fully understand the long-term effects. Some believe AI could replace many jobs in the future. Others think the changes will be more gradual.

There is also a question about who benefits from the increased productivity. Early data suggests that higher output does not always lead to higher pay. Workers often keep the same hours and similar salaries.

This raises an important debate. Should people work more because they can. Or should they work less and keep the same pay.

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For now, one thing is clear. AI is not just saving time. It is reshaping the entire workday.