Apple adds new multitasking controls to iPad apps

Apple’s effort to position the iPad as a laptop alternative has been building for years.

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Apple’s effort to position the iPad as a laptop alternative has been building for years.

With each update, the company has pushed the device further toward desktop-style productivity.

Recent changes focus on how apps behave on screen, an area where the iPad has traditionally lagged behind Macs and Windows devices.

Earlier versions of iPadOS relied heavily on fixed layouts like split view, which limited flexibility. By contrast, newer updates are moving toward a more open, window-based system.

As reported by BGR, Apple has introduced a new control system within app windows designed to make multitasking more intuitive.

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A familiar approach

Instead of relying on gestures alone, apps now include a small control interface that mirrors the layout long used on macOS.

These controls allow users to quickly close, minimize or expand apps without switching contexts. The design reflects Apple’s broader goal of keeping interactions consistent across devices.

The shift makes the iPad feel more like a traditional computer, particularly for users already familiar with Mac workflows.

More flexible workspace

Additional options appear when interacting with these controls, allowing apps to be repositioned and resized more freely.

Rather than locking apps into predefined splits, users can arrange multiple windows across the screen, similar to desktop environments.

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This brings the iPad closer to competing platforms, including high-end Android tablets and hybrid Windows devices that have long supported flexible window management.

Not enabled by default

The feature is tied to multitasking modes such as Stage Manager, which must be activated before these controls become visible.

Apple keeps the standard full-screen experience as the default, likely to avoid overwhelming casual users.

Accessing the feature requires a deliberate switch in settings or through quick controls, reflecting a balance between simplicity and advanced functionality.

Still not a laptop

While these updates narrow the gap, limitations remain. Professional workflows on macOS still benefit from more advanced file management and a wider range of desktop-class applications.

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For some users, those differences continue to define the line between tablet and laptop.

Even so, the latest changes show how Apple is steadily reshaping the iPad into a more capable productivity device, one update at a time.

Sources: BGR