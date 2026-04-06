Leaving your PS5 controller charging overnight could damage it

Many PlayStation 5 users leave their controller plugged in overnight without a second thought.

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Many PlayStation 5 users leave their controller plugged in overnight without a second thought.

It’s convenient, but over time, that habit can quietly reduce battery performance.

The issue isn’t immediate failure. It’s gradual wear.

Like smartphones and laptops, the DualSense uses lithium-ion batteries, which are sensitive to both heat and sustained full charge levels.

Keeping a battery at 100% for long periods can accelerate aging.

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According to BGR, the controller includes protections that stop active charging once full, but power doesn’t completely cut off.

Why it matters

Even after reaching 100%, a small amount of energy continues to flow to maintain that level. This is known as trickle charging.

On its own, it’s not dangerous. Over several hours, however, it can keep the battery slightly warm.

That steady heat, even at low levels, is one of the main contributors to long-term battery degradation.

Gradual decline

The effects tend to show up slowly. A controller that once lasted hours may begin losing charge more quickly.

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Battery wear can also affect how accurately the system reports remaining power. In some cases, the controller may feel warm during normal use.

This is typical of lithium-ion batteries that have been repeatedly kept at full charge.

Smarter charging

Battery experts generally recommend keeping charge levels between about 20% and 80% where possible. This reduces stress on the cells and extends lifespan.

Shorter charging sessions are also preferable to leaving devices plugged in for extended periods.

Using properly rated chargers or official accessories helps ensure stable power delivery.

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Simple fix

A small change in routine can make a difference. Charging the controller before use instead of overnight reduces unnecessary strain.

Some players keep a second controller ready to avoid overusing one battery.

Over time, habits like these can help maintain consistent performance without replacing hardware early.

Sources: BGR