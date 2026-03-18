ChatGPT doesn’t automatically erase your data — here’s how to fix that

Many users treat AI chats like casual conversations, but the information shared can linger longer than expected.

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Many users treat AI chats like casual conversations, but the information shared can linger longer than expected.

A quick question about travel, work or even personal issues can leave behind more data than intended.

According to AOL, citing BGR, users often underestimate how much information they input over time, from locations to contact details and personal preferences.

That creates a growing digital trail unless steps are taken to manage it.

What gets stored

Rather than disappearing after each session, conversations may be retained unless users actively change settings or submit requests.

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In practice, that could include anything from everyday queries to more sensitive details typed into prompts.

Privacy experts generally advise limiting what you share with AI tools for this reason, especially when the information could identify you.

The key point is not just what is stored, but that control largely sits with the user.

Tools you can use

One of the main ways to manage this data is through OpenAI’s Privacy Portal, which acts as a central hub for requests.

From there, users can download their data, request deletion or stop their content from being used in training.

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According to AOL, the process involves verifying your identity and selecting the type of request you want to submit.

It is not the only option, but it is the most direct way to make formal changes to stored data.

Not all deletion is equal

There is also a difference between deleting chats and removing your entire account.

Clearing individual conversations may reduce what is visible in your history, but broader data controls, such as opting out of training or requesting full deletion, go further.

That distinction matters for users who want to minimise their footprint without leaving the platform entirely.

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Staying ahead

Beyond deletion, users can adjust settings to limit future data collection.

Features like disabling model training or turning off memory reduce how much information is retained over time.

Temporary chats can also help, although some data may still be stored briefly.

As the AOL report notes, staying proactive is key. Small actions, such as reviewing settings or removing old data, can make a significant difference in how much personal information remains connected to your account.

Sources: AOL, BGR