She also warns that it could even cribble the Russian war efforts in Ukraine.

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A prominent Russian political commentator has raised concerns over the country’s tightening grip on the internet.

The warning comes as authorities consider deeper digital restrictions amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Forbes reported that the “white list” system began operating in Moscow last week, citing sources. One source within an internet operator told the outlet the system is not yet fully functional.

The approved list includes government platforms such as Gosuslugi and official state websites, along with services like Yandex. Social networks operated by VK, including VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, are also accessible.

Western analysts view this as an attempt at controlling the flow of information in Russia – and it might “bring disaster” upon the Kremlin itself, a pro-Kremlin blogger warns.

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Growing concerns

According to la.lv, Russian blogger and analyst Yulia Latinina has criticized proposals to impose stricter internet controls, including limiting access to approved websites through the so-called “white lists.”

She cautioned that such measures could trigger unintended fallout for the country. Latinina described the move as a possible “black swan” event, meaning a sudden and damaging development.

“Such a decision may even affect Russia’s ability to continue the war,” she said, highlighting the potential strategic risks.

Digital backbone

According to Latinina, Russia has developed a substantial digital economy in recent years. This sector has been driven largely by private entrepreneurs, online creators, and everyday users rather than direct state involvement.

She argued that this ecosystem has played a crucial role in supporting incomes and economic activity, particularly during wartime conditions.

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The growth of online services and platforms has helped cushion broader economic pressures, making it an important pillar of resilience.

Risk of collapse

Latinina warned that imposing strict controls could dismantle this fragile system. Replacing it with a heavily regulated network, she suggested, would likely lead to inefficiencies and higher costs.

Such a transition could result in weaker output and reduced economic benefits, undermining one of the few dynamic sectors in the country.

At a time when Russia is already facing military and economic strain, she said, further restrictions could deepen internal vulnerabilities and weaken its overall position.

Sources: la.lv, Institute for the Study of War, statements from the Kremlin, Forbes