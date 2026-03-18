Google users get boost as tech giants move against online fraud

Online scams are no longer small-scale tricks but sprawling operations targeting millions worldwide.

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Online scams are no longer small-scale tricks but sprawling operations targeting millions worldwide.

As losses mount, pressure is growing on tech companies to respond more aggressively.

A new agreement unveiled in Vienna suggests the industry may be shifting from isolated efforts to something more coordinated.

A shifting landscape

Fraud schemes have become more sophisticated, often involving networks that operate across multiple countries and platforms.

At the UN Global Fraud Summit, Google said these operations are leaving users not just out of pocket but increasingly vulnerable in their daily digital lives.

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The scale and speed of these scams have made them harder to contain using traditional safeguards alone.

Companies align

To address this, Google has joined a coalition of major firms including Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, LinkedIn and others in a joint anti-fraud initiative.

The agreement focuses on closer cooperation between companies that have historically tackled scams independently.

By pooling insights and aligning responses, the group aims to limit how easily fraudsters can move between services undetected.

Tech and funding

Google pointed to earlier funding efforts through Google.org, which has committed $15 million toward combating fraud.

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Now, the company is leaning more heavily on artificial intelligence to spot suspicious behaviour earlier and disrupt scams before they spread.

This marks a shift toward earlier intervention, rather than responding after users have already been affected.

What comes next

Plans for 2026 include expanding collaboration through shared data systems, as well as stronger ties with law enforcement across different countries.

Google said it will also work with partners to publish guidance on how companies can exchange information, escalate cases, and support policy development.

Whether such coordination can keep pace with rapidly adapting fraud networks remains an open question, but the move signals growing urgency across the industry.

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Sources: Google