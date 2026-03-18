Putin to overhaul Russian prisons with plan to merge prisons and labor camps

Russia’s prison system is undergoing quiet but significant changes as authorities adapt to wartime pressures and shifting inmate numbers.

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New proposals suggest the Kremlin is looking to restructure detention facilities in ways that could blur long-standing legal boundaries.

New proposal

Russia’s Justice Ministry has introduced a draft law that would allow convicted prisoners to remain in pretrial detention centers.

According to Agenstvo cited by United24media, the change would permit inmates to stay in SIZO facilities if they are employed in production work located inside those centers.

The move would mark a shift from current rules, where such prisoners can only remain for limited maintenance duties.

Expanding labor

Under the proposal, detainees could be assigned to industrial work including woodworking, clothing production and food processing.

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This would expand the role of detention centers beyond holding suspects awaiting trial.

It would also allow authorities to integrate labor operations directly into these facilities.

Blurred lines

Legal experts warn the plan could erase the distinction between pretrial detention and long-term imprisonment.

Yevgeny Smirnov, a lawyer with the human rights group First Department, said the proposal may pave the way for larger combined facilities.

“The state benefits from creating large ‘prison’ centers where both defendants and convicted prisoners are held, and where production is also located,” he told Agenstvo.

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Cost and control

According to Smirnov, such facilities could reduce costs by limiting the need for prisoner transport and additional staff.

At the same time, they would make production systems more efficient.

He warned that keeping convicted prisoners in pretrial centers could become standard practice if the model expands.

One such complex, designed to hold around 3,000 inmates, has been under construction in the Kaluga region since 2024.

The proposed legal changes would make it easier to expand similar projects across the country.

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Sources: Agenstvo, The Moscow Times, united24media.