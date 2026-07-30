Meta faces global backlash as creators use smart glasses to secretly record women

A growing trend of men using Meta smart glasses to secretly record women in public has sparked widespread privacy backlash and live event bans.

For years, the tech industry pitched smart glasses as a harmless, stylish entry point into the future of artificial intelligence. But, as consumers begin wearing them in public, the internet has quickly dubbed them “pervert glasses” after a wave of users started exploiting the hidden cameras to film strangers without consent.

A new tool for digital harassment

Mark Zuckerberg has long championed his stylish smart wearables as the ultimate consumer accessory for a connected future. However, a recent report from Fortune highlights a deeply disturbing trend of pranksters and pickup artists using the built-in cameras to secretly record women in public. This blatant misuse has quickly earned the high-tech eyewear an unflattering new nickname across various online communities.

The rapid spread of these non-consensual videos has forced Instagram to launch a massive crackdown on offending creator accounts. Adam Mosseri, the head of the platform, recently confirmed that moderators will actively delete content that takes advantage of or harasses bystanders. While deleting accounts removes the immediate digital footprint, it does little to prevent the initial physical violation of secretly filming someone on the street.

The core issue stems from the fact that these devices look practically identical to traditional designer sunglasses. Historically, holding up a smartphone provided a clear social cue that someone was taking a photo or recording a video. When that obvious physical action is removed, innocent bystanders have absolutely no way to realize they are starring in a stranger’s viral social media post.

Real-world consequences and bans

This growing public anxiety over hidden surveillance is already spilling over into physical spaces and live entertainment venues. According to recent reports from the BBC, major convention organizers in the United Kingdom have completely banned the smart glasses from all upcoming Comic-Con events. Attendees caught wearing the devices will now face immediate removal from the venue and the forfeiture of their expensive celebrity autographs.

Interestingly, this strict policy change was not driven by government regulators, but rather by furious talent agents protecting their clients. Celebrities simply refuse to sit at autograph tables if they cannot definitively tell whether a fan is covertly recording their interactions. This grassroots pushback demonstrates that consumer hardware companies face massive cultural hurdles even if their products are technically legal to sell.

Meta insists that they built privacy directly into the hardware by including a white LED light that flashes during recording. The company even updated the software to disable the camera entirely if a user attempts to cover or tamper with this tiny indicator. However, privacy advocates argue that a small flashing light is practically invisible in daylight and does absolutely nothing to protect an unaware public.

The upcoming battle for consumer trust

As this controversy continues to escalate, competitors are already looking for ways to capitalize on the public’s growing privacy fears. Industry insiders suggest that Apple is currently developing its own smart glasses with a heavy emphasis on keeping user data completely on the device. By strictly avoiding features like always-on recording, rivals hope to market their upcoming wearables as the ethical alternative to current offerings.

Civil liberties organizations are already drawing a hard line in the sand regarding the future capabilities of these everyday wearables. Over seventy digital rights groups recently urged hardware manufacturers to permanently abandon any plans for integrating facial recognition into consumer eyewear. They warn that combining hidden cameras with instant identity verification would make public stalking and harassment exponentially easier for bad actors.

The tech industry is currently forcing society to decide whether constant, invisible surveillance is an acceptable trade-off for digital convenience. If everyday consumers ultimately reject the idea of having cameras strapped to their faces, the entire augmented reality market could face a catastrophic collapse. Ultimately, people must demand strict boundaries before assuming that being secretly recorded on a morning walk is just the new normal.