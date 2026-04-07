Musk and OpenAI head toward major courtroom clash

A legal dispute between OpenAI and Elon Musk is intensifying as both sides prepare for a high-profile trial.

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A legal dispute between OpenAI and Elon Musk is intensifying as both sides prepare for a high-profile trial.

The case is drawing attention beyond the courtroom due to its potential impact on the future of artificial intelligence.

Regulators have now been pulled into the growing conflict.

OpenAI has urged authorities in California and Delaware to examine what it described as “improper and anticompetitive behavior” by Musk and his associates, according to TechCentral, citing reporting based on the dispute.

The request comes ahead of a trial expected to begin this month.

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Long-running dispute

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, filed a lawsuit in 2024 against the company and its chief executive Sam Altman.

He claims the organization has shifted away from its original mission by moving toward a for-profit structure.

After leaving OpenAI in 2018, Musk later launched xAI, a competing artificial intelligence venture behind the Grok chatbot.

Claims and counterclaims

According to TechCentral, OpenAI said Musk’s legal action seeks damages exceeding $100 billion from its non-profit arm.

The company warned that such a demand could severely weaken its operations.

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In a letter cited in the report, OpenAI’s chief strategy officer Jason Kwon also questioned whether regulators had fully examined the company’s restructuring plans.

Broader implications

OpenAI argued that the lawsuit could affect its efforts to develop artificial general intelligence, or AGI, in line with its stated mission.

The company is attempting to balance commercial expansion with its original non-profit goals.

A judge in California has already ruled that the dispute will go before a jury.

Industry tensions

The clash reflects increasing competition within the AI sector, where companies are racing to develop more advanced systems.

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As TechCentral reports, the outcome of the case could influence both corporate strategy and regulatory oversight in the industry.

With the trial approaching, the dispute is set to become one of the most closely watched legal battles in tech.

Sources: TechCentral