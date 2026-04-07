New poll reveals Canadians are open to EU membership

Canada and European nations have long worked closely through NATO.

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They coordinate on defense, security, and joint military operations.

This transatlantic cooperation has deepened in recent years, particularly in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Now discussions about a broader political and economic alignment are beginning to surface.

Poll findings

A survey by Spark Advocacy cited by WP found that 25% of Canadians support the idea of joining the European Union, while 58% believe it should be explored further.

Only 17% of respondents said they oppose the concept outright.

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The findings suggest that while full support remains limited, there is significant openness to discussing closer ties with Europe.

Political divide

Support varies across political groups, with voters from the Liberal Party, Bloc Québécois, and New Democratic Party showing the strongest backing.

Conservative voters were more skeptical, though many still expressed willingness to consider the idea.

The results point to a divided but curious public stance on the issue.

Global influence

Bruce Anderson, co-founder of Spark Advocacy, linked the growing interest to changes in global politics.

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He said Donald Trump’s “continuing animosity toward NATO” has led some Canadians to consider reducing reliance on US decisions.

The commentary also highlighted broader discussions about cooperation among so-called “middle powers.”

Brexit effect

The survey found that 64% of respondents believe Brexit was a mistake.

This sentiment was reflected even among some Conservative voters, suggesting wider skepticism about leaving major international blocs.

The result may influence how Canadians view potential integration with the EU.

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Sources: Spark Advocacy, Bruce Anderson, WP.