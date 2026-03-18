Private messages on instagram to lose encryption protection

From 8 May, encrypted messaging will no longer be available on Instagram DMs.

All messages will be accessible to Meta’s systems by default.

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Instagram will remove end-to-end encryption from its direct messages starting in May 2026.

The move marks a major shift in how private conversations are handled on the platform.

It follows years of debate over privacy, safety, and platform responsibility.

Meta confirms quiet policy change

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Meta revealed the update through its help pages and an amended 2022 blog post.

The announcement did not come with a major press campaign or event.

Instead, users discovered the change through documentation updates.

What changes on 8 May 2026

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From 8 May, encrypted messaging will no longer be available on Instagram DMs.

All messages will be accessible to Meta’s systems by default.

Previously, only unencrypted chats could be viewed by the company.

Meta will gain access to message content

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The shift means Meta can see the contents of all private conversations.

This represents a clear departure from end-to-end encryption principles.

Until now, encryption limited Meta’s visibility into user communications.

Feature already inactive in some regions

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Testing showed the feature appeared disabled for Australian users.

This suggests the rollout may already be underway in certain markets.

Users may notice changes before the official global date.

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Meta cites low user adoption

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A Meta spokesperson said the decision was driven by limited usage.

“Very few people were opting in to end-to-end encrypted messaging in DMs, so we’re removing this option from Instagram in the coming months,” the spokesperson said.

The company pointed users toward WhatsApp for encrypted messaging.

WhatsApp remains encrypted

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Meta emphasized that encryption is still available on WhatsApp.

“Anyone who wants to keep messaging with end-to-end encryption can easily do that on WhatsApp.”

This highlights a growing divide between Meta’s platforms.

A long-delayed encryption vision

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Mark Zuckerberg first outlined plans for widespread encryption in 2019.

However, implementation only began years later, in 2023.

The latest move signals a reversal of that earlier vision for Instagram.

Pressure from law enforcement and safety groups

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Authorities and child protection groups have long opposed encryption expansion.

Organizations including the FBI, Interpol, and national agencies raised concerns.

They argued encryption could hinder efforts to detect harmful activity.

Concerns about safety and harm detection

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Australia’s eSafety commissioner acknowledged encryption’s benefits.

But officials warned about risks if safeguards are lacking.

“Where end-to-end encryption is implemented without appropriate safety measures, it can increase safety risks…”

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Critics say business motives may be key

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Digital Rights Watch suggested the decision may not be about safety alone.

Tom Sulston argued Meta could be reshaping how its platforms interact.

He pointed to a possible separation between social media and messaging services.

Advertising and data concerns emerge

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Sulston also raised concerns about commercial incentives.

Access to message content could support targeted advertising or AI training.

“They may not be doing that now, but the commercial pressure to do it is huge…”

Debate over the future of encryption

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Critics argue more platforms should adopt stronger privacy protections.

Sulston questioned the direction of travel for tech companies.

“Why not improve the product, rather than continue to enshittify it?”