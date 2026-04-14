State-controlled internet model gains ground in Russia

Russia’s long-discussed plan for a sovereign internet is gaining traction, with new signs of increased restrictions and monitoring emerging across the country. The shift points to a broader effort to reduce reliance on global platforms while strengthening domestic oversight of digital activity.

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The idea of a state-managed network, often referred to as “Cheburnet,” has moved closer to reality. As outlined by Digi24, the concept describes a self-contained Russian internet, officially promoted as protection against external cyber threats.

In practice, analysts say it would limit access to foreign services and expand censorship capabilities.

The model is compared to tightly controlled systems like North Korea where authorities regulate what users can access and share.

Although Russia has not fully disconnected from the global web, testing, platform restrictions and infrastructure changes suggest a gradual move in that direction.

Security drives change

Recent measures indicate a more assertive approach. Ukrinform reports that mobile internet disruptions and restricted access lists are being introduced, allowing only selected sites to function in certain situations.

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Ivan Stupak, a Ukrainian military expert and former SSU officer, said the shift reflects a change in internal priorities. Russia had previously balanced restrictions with practical access to communication tools.

“It was a semi-open system. But after the incident involving the assassination attempt on GRU General Alekseyev, the situation changed dramatically,” he said.

He linked the policy shift to growing influence from security agencies, which argue that digital platforms enable hostile activity:

“After this incident, the arguments of the security services became decisive. They point out that recruitment, sabotage, and fraudulent operations take place via the internet.”

This has translated into stricter technical oversight:

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“Operators are being forced to use special equipment and software for monitoring and blocking. The goal is complete control of the information space and the rapid detection of any opposition activity.”

Human networks matter

Alongside digital controls, Stupak stressed that intelligence operations remain grounded in human involvement rather than technology alone.

“No technology works on its own. All such operations are, first and foremost, the work of people. Without the presence of agents on the ground, it is impossible to carry out precision strikes or eliminations,” he said.

He added that operations inside Russia rely on individuals willing to cooperate from within:

“Operations like ‘Spiderweb’ would not have taken place without the work of agents inside Russia. These are not only Ukrainian citizens but also Russians who do not support the regime and are willing to cooperate.”

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Reflecting on the broader contest, he argued that Ukraine has achieved more operational successes on Russian territory in recent years.

The trajectory suggests that as Moscow tightens digital control at home, it may also face continued challenges linked to security and internal vulnerabilities.

Sources: Ukrinform, Digi24