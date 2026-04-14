Why modern smartphones are lasting longer than ever

Smartphone upgrade cycles are slowing as consumers hold onto devices for longer, reshaping the global market.

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Smartphone upgrade cycles are slowing as consumers hold onto devices for longer, reshaping the global market.

What was once a two-year replacement habit is now stretching closer to four or even five years.

That shift is being driven by better hardware, longer software support and rising device prices. It is also changing how manufacturers design and sell their products.

For buyers, the question is no longer how often to upgrade, but how long a device can realistically last.

What Drives Lifespan

Durability is only part of the story. As reported by BGR, long-term software support has become the most important factor in determining how long a phone remains usable.

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Apple typically supports iPhones for five to six years, while Google and Samsung now promise up to seven years of updates. That gap has narrowed significantly in recent years.

Stronger processors also play a role, ensuring devices remain fast enough to handle newer apps and operating systems over time.

The Real Trade-Offs

Keeping a phone longer is not without cost. Battery degradation remains unavoidable, with most devices dropping to around 80 percent capacity after roughly 1,000 charge cycles, BGR notes.

Repair costs can also add up, which is why extended warranty plans are becoming more common.

Services like AppleCare+ and Samsung Care+ aim to reduce long-term ownership costs.

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At the same time, resale value has become part of the equation. Premium phones tend to hold value better, making them more economical over several years.

Different Approaches

Not all brands are solving longevity in the same way. Apple focuses on long software support and strong performance, while Android manufacturers are catching up with extended update policies.

Some companies are taking a different route entirely. Fairphone, for example, prioritises repairability and sustainability, offering replaceable parts and longer support cycles, according to industry data.

This creates a split in the market between raw performance and long-term repairability, giving buyers more choice depending on their priorities.

A Changing Market

The shift toward longer-lasting smartphones is also tied to sustainability concerns. Fewer upgrades mean less electronic waste, an issue increasingly highlighted across the tech industry.

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At the same time, rising flagship prices are encouraging buyers to keep devices longer to justify the upfront cost.

As BGR reports, manufacturers are now designing phones with longevity in mind, signalling a broader change in how the industry defines value.

Sources: BGR, industry reports