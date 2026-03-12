Test your health: this 3-minute phone test may reveal heart problems

A quick workout and a smartphone may be enough to provide insight into heart health, according to researchers at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

Scientists there have developed a smartphone application designed to measure how quickly the heart recovers after exercise.

The tool aims to make basic heart health checks faster and easier for people to perform almost anywhere.

According to CBS Minnesota, the app is called the 3 Minute Heart Health Test and can deliver results in about three minutes.

Idea behind the test

Joseph Metzger, chair of physiology at the University of Minnesota Medical School, helped lead the project.

He said the concept started with a simple question: how to give people meaningful health information without expensive medical tests or lengthy appointments.

“I started to think about something that’s quick, easy and really importantly, breaking down barriers to access,” Metzger said.

How the app works

Metzger partnered with cardiologist Jeremy Van’t Hof to develop the free smartphone app.

According to CBS Minnesota, the test focuses on measuring how quickly a person’s heart rate returns to normal after exercise.

Researchers say this recovery rate can provide important clues about cardiovascular health.

Testing at state fair

The research team tested the app with more than 250 participants at the Minnesota State Fair.

Participants ranged in age from 18 to 90 years old.

“I think a couple of the key findings were that most people could navigate the app could get some data,” Van’t Hof said.

Possible health insights

Researchers say the data may help indicate heart health and even relate to overall mortality risk.

“This is a very powerful, short-term test that’s accessible, easy, fast and simple. I think it’d be great if this could be implemented into everybody’s sort of fitness regimen,” Van’t Hof said.

Future plans

Beyond personal use, researchers hope the technology could help identify communities that may need more health resources.

“I would like to see this in every high school in the state, every gym in the state, maybe even loan it out at the library,” Metzger said.

According to CBS Minnesota, the app is currently available for Apple devices, with plans to expand it to Android in the future.

