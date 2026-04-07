The reality behind Amazon’s discounted “like new” items

Buying second-hand tech and gadgets online can feel uncertain.

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Buying second-hand tech and gadgets online can feel uncertain. But one category in particular is drawing attention from bargain hunters looking for near-new items at reduced prices.

As more shoppers turn to refurbished and returned goods, questions remain about how accurate those listings really are.

What it means

Amazon sells pre-owned items through its resale platform, previously known as Amazon Warehouse, offering products labeled by condition.

According to BGR, the highest tier is described as “used — like new” or “open box,” meaning items should be in “perfect working condition.”

Packaging may show slight wear or be missing protective wrapping, but the product itself is expected to function as new.

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What buyers say

Customer experiences appear mixed but generally positive. Because Amazon combines reviews for new and used items, buyers often turn to forums like Reddit for clearer feedback.

Some users report receiving items in damaged boxes, while the products inside remain unaffected.

Others say they “can barely detect anything wrong,” noting only minor cosmetic flaws. A few cases of faulty items were mentioned, though returns were handled without issue.

How items are graded

Amazon evaluates returned or pre-owned goods before resale, though interpretations of “like new” can vary slightly between inspectors.

BGR reports that functionality is the main priority, meaning items should work perfectly even if minor scratches or marks are present.

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Cosmetic condition, while considered, appears secondary to performance.

Return policy matters

Unlike brand-new purchases, these items typically do not include a manufacturer’s warranty.

However, Amazon provides a 30-day return policy, allowing customers to send items back “for any reason.”

That safety net helps reduce risk, especially since identical replacements may not always be available due to the unique nature of resale stock.

Why it matters

As prices rise, resale platforms are becoming more attractive for shoppers seeking value.

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While not every purchase is flawless, the overall experience suggests that “like new” items often meet expectations.

For many buyers, the trade-off between small imperfections and lower cost is worth it.

Sources: BGR